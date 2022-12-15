All section
Uplifting
YouthNet Launches 'Startup Incubation Programme' For PwDs In Nagaland, Aims To Curate Inclusive Initiatives

Nagaland,  15 Dec 2022

YouthNet stated that the initiative was a component of their incubation centre programme, which included a co-working area designated for PWDs. It also offers access to infrastructure, networking, funding, and business-related services.

The Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities and Startup Nagaland of the Department of Industries and Commerce joined hands with YouthNet to launch Northeast India's first 'Startup Incubation Programme' for persons with disabilities (PwDs) on December 12 at the YouthNet Dimapur office.

YouthNet stated that the initiative was a component of their incubation centre programme, which includes a co-working area specifically designated for PWDs and access to infrastructure, networking, funding, and related business services to all entrepreneurs.

Inclusivity For All Entrepreneurs

In her welcome address, Nuneseno Chase, YouthNet Director, emphasised the value of inclusivity for all types of entrepreneurs and expressed hope that the initiative would be a successful way to share the necessary platform, giving PwDs an equal opportunity to learn and develop the skills they need.

Lhoushevikho Lhoushe, Inspector of Industries, Startup Nagaland, provided a summary of the main components of the Startup Nagaland Policy 2019 and the department's actions for the benefit of entrepreneurs. Additionally, he hinted at creating and changing regulations in the future for the benefit of PwDs.

Ashe H Kiba, the programme coordinator for the Office of the State Commissioner for PwDs, also highlighted the importance of inclusive programmes that enable business owners from all backgrounds to develop together.

In a virtual message, Diethono Nakhro, the state commissioner for PwDs, expressed gratitude to YouthNet for the opportunities and mentioned the government's efforts to promote and oversee inclusive systems for all groups at all levels, including advocacy, awareness-raising, and implementation support.

Know About YouthNet Incubation Centre

In accordance with the Nagaland Start-Up Policy 2019, the YouthNet Incubation Center (YIC), which aims to help and foster innovative startups in their desire to become scalable and sustainable business enterprises, was established on July 15, 2021, at YouthNet's office in Dimapur.

The multifaceted programme, which has 17 entrepreneurs selected to participate for a year, is made for early-stage enterprises that need support. At the same time, they test their company ideas before moving on to the next development phase.

With 91 entrepreneurs now in incubation, over 35 entrepreneurs financed, over 80 events held in 15 months, and three co-working spaces for entrepreneurs at no cost, the goal of YIC is to curate initiatives that inclusively reach every niche of the business ecosystem.

Also Read: Nagaland Becomes First Assembly To Go Paperless; Legislatures Will Use Tablet, E-Books For Proceedings

