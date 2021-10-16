Youth In Politics! 22-Year-Old Sharukala Is Now A Panchayat President in Tamil Nadu

Sharukala, a 22-year-old girl, is among the youngest panchayat presidents in Tamil Nadu after being elected from the Venkadampatti Panchayat, reserved for women, in the newly-constituted Tenkasi district.

"I am happy about my victory, and I am humbled people have put faith in me, despite I being the youngest among the five contesting candidates," NDTV quoted Sharukala as saying.



Currently, the young woman is pursuing her Masters in Engineering from the Hindustan Institute of Technology in Coimbatore.



She was elected after a two-phase rural local body elections were held in the state's nine newly-constituted districts, created for administrative convenience and following public demand.

Wants Youth To Join Politics

The young leader said she wants more youths to join politics at the local body level. She believes that the "educated young generation can do more work and much better than the old generation."



Sharukala's father, Ravi Subramanian, who is a farmer by profession, had contested the panchayat elections last time but lost. Sharukala said that she would not let her father or any male member in her family take control. "I would like to work independently in consultation with the people."

Initiatives She Wants To Undertake

Sharukala said that her first initiative would be to bring drinking water supply to all the 23 villages and hamlets through the Jal Jeevan Mission as access to water is their major challenge. She also wants to renovate the library, parks, community halls and other facilities in the panchayat, which happens to be the biggest in the state.

On asked whether she would shift to the Assembly or Parliament shortly, she said, "I have not thought anything of that sort yet."







