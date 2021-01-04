Andhra Pradesh: Mandasa Youth Come Forward To Clear-Up Litter On Beaches

Littering on the beaches by visitors and tourists has become a common sight nowadays, mostly at famous tourist spots. Distraught by looking at this menace, a group of youngsters in Andhra Pradesh's Mandasa village decided to come forward together, making it their mission to clean the beaches.

The youth noticed that the tourists have been dumping plastic waste and garbage at the beach near Ratti village in Mandasa mandal. A lot of plastic garbage had accumulated on the beaches.

The plastic waste and food that was left by the visitors or tourists on the beach caused inconvenience to coastal villagers and fishermen. Looking at the condition, the youths started conducting clean-up drives to ensure that the litter on Mandasa beaches was cleared.

Apart from cleaning the beaches, the youths also started creating awareness amid the tourists regarding the importance of hygienic practices and COVID-19 related precautionary measures.

The Mandasa Development Society secretary, Dileep Panigrahi, informed that the group decided to sensitise the public about cleanliness in the name of Great Mandasa - Clean Mandasa.

"As more people are thronging beaches on weekends, we have decided to clean them up on Sundays and other public holidays," said Dileep as reported by The New Indian Express.

He also said that they been motivating the local youths to join the campaign for cleaning up the beaches. He informed that after conducting the clean-up drive twice at Ratti village, they are now planning to launch the campaign at Baruva beach.

