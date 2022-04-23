All section
Uplifting
Meet Son Of An Auto Driver Who Created History By Becoming India's Youngest IAS Officer In First Attempt

Animesh Chaturvedi

Writer: Animesh Chaturvedi

Maharashtra,  23 April 2022 6:01 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-04-23T12:13:27+05:30

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Ansar Shaikh experienced poverty, lack of resources, and unstable family conditions very closely. Yet, he fought through all his battles with a warrior's mindset, and strong will entered the history pages.

At the age of 21, Ansar Shaikh cleared UPSC in 2016 with his first attempt and got an All-India Rank to become the youngest IAS officer in India.

He is now a living inspiration to many aspirants prepping for the same examination. After his preparation phase, Ansar went for the Civil services exam, and his score was surprisingly 199 out of 275.

India's Youngest IAS Officer

Ansar grew up in the Marathwada region, Maharashtra, India. His struggles for a better life began in childhood as he had an unstable family.

His father, Yonus Shaikh Ahmad, an autorickshaw chauffeur in the drought-hit village of Shelgaon in Jalna district of Marathwada, Maharashtra, went through alcohol addiction and had married thrice. Ansar's mother, who works on a farm, is Yonus's second wife.

Recollecting his past, Ansar says he grew up seeing domestic violence and child marriage. His sisters were married off at 15, and his younger brother discontinued school in class seven, followed by working in a garage to fulfil family needs and helping Ansar to pursue the UPSC exam.

Conquering All Battles

Ansar said, "If you think your competition is with other lakhs of aspirants who give the exam, you are mistaken. Your only competition is you. So get rid of all of your pessimistic thoughts, and success will come your way," quoted The Better India.

Ansar experienced poverty, lack of resources, and unstable family conditions very closely yet fought through all his battles with a warrior's mindset and strong will entered the history pages after becoming the youngest IAS officer, as per UPSC Pathshala.

Ansar Shaikh's story truly inspires our youth with aspiring minds who are sacrificing to thrive in these glorious positions of our country.

Third Toughest Exam Worldwide

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) undisputedly stands third amongst the most challenging examinations globally. After years of consistent, determined hard work and hope-filled eyes, lakhs of aspirants in India attempt this exam. Only the best ones clear the final interview round to achieve one of the most prestigious and influential job positions.

Also Read: No Relief From Heat Even On Mountains As Uttarakhand Records Hottest March & April In 30 Years


