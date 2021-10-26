Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express Departs Late To Help Ailing Child With Brain Tumour

The Howrah Duronto special train was delayed for 26 minutes at Yeshwanthpur railway station on Sunday morning, October 24, to tend to the medical needs of a six-year-old girl who had recently recovered from a brain tumour and was on a breathing support machine.

South Western Railway officials said train no. 02246, which generally leaves at 11 am, departed at 11:26 am, The Times of India reported.



The child, Jainab Mondal, had come to Bengaluru in August and was treated at St Philomena's Hospital for more than two-and-a-half months. The patient had respiratory paralysis and had undergone surgery. While recovering, she was on tracheostomy and a BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) machine.



"The kid was stable with BIPAP machine. She was provided with oxygen cylinders and an oxygen concentrator to avoid any risk," said Dr Rajeev V, head of department, pediatrics, St Philomena's Hospital, Bengaluru.



On Monday, the train reached Howrah at 3:56 pm, ahead of its scheduled arrival time of 4:45 pm.



"The little girl needed an oxygen concentrator for the journey. But due to electricity issues inside the coach, it did not function, so the patient required oxygen cylinder back-up, which was arranged at Bangarpet with the help of railways. Because of this, the train suffered a delay," SWR chief public relations officer Aneesh Hegde said.

Child's Condition Stable

"Jainab is stable now. She did not face any difficulty throughout the journey," the girl's uncle, Humayun Mallik said.



The incident came to the limelight after an eyewitness Kedarnath Reddy tweeted about the incident along with the video.



"Hats off to the team SWR Bangalore division staff, heights of handling a six year-aged kid difficulty in breathing. Detaining the train for more than 20m to provide necessary assistance to ailing kid..Hope the kid is taken care en route," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Howrah Duronto on Sun departed 26min late from Yeswantpur,to ensure that a 6-yr-old girl who had made a recovery from brain tumour faced no difficulty during travel as she was on a breathing support machine.The incident came to light after @krishirail ,who was at station, tweeted pic.twitter.com/BUqoy6KwOS — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_TOI) October 26, 2021





