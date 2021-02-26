Karnataka Farmer Cultivates Chemical-Free 'Yellow Watermelons' Scientifically

A farmer in Karnataka has grown a rare variety of watermelons, which is yellow in colour, gaining the consumers' and the market's attention.

Basavaraj Patil, a graduate and resident of Korali village in Kalaburagi, has scientifically cultivated yellow watermelons and has collaborated with the local mart and Big Bazaar in the city to sell his produce.

The fruit has a green rind, similar to the red ones, but the flesh is yellow and sweeter. The most significant part is that it has been grown without any chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

Patil invested nearly ₹2 lakhs in the production and has earned a profit of more than ₹3 lakhs from the sales so far. Speaking to news agency ANI, Patil said that the farming sector required greater prospects and that the farmers must diversify the crop production in the country.

Scientifically known as Citrullus Lanatus, the yellow watermelons are considered one of the oldest varieties of the fruit and can be traced back to Africa. They are a good source of Vitamin A, C, antioxidants, reduce inflammation and boost the immune system.

The yellow watermelons have been earlier cultivated in Tamil Nadu and Goa. An engineer-turned farmer from Goa, Nitesh Borkar, cultivated over 250 yellow watermelons without using any chemical fertilisers and pesticides. He had invested ₹4,000 in the farming project and earned more than ₹30,000 from sales.

