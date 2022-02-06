All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
One-Of-Its-Kind! Worlds Largest Igloo Cafe Opens In J&Ks Gulmarg

Image Credit: News18, Pixabay (Representative Image)

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

One-Of-Its-Kind! World's Largest Igloo Cafe Opens In J&K's Gulmarg

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Jammu and Kashmir,  6 Feb 2022 6:32 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The famous ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg has another reason for increased tourist attraction- the world's largest igloo cafe. In 64 days, 25 people worked day and night to build the cafe.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Jammu Kashmir's Gulmarg has another reason to boast, apart from its natural beauty of snow-capped mountains and several ski resorts. The hill station now has the world's largest igloo cafe of its kind. Syed Wasim Shah built the restaurant in 64 days with the help of 25 people who worked day and night. Shah said that the cafe, made with a height of 37.5 feet and a diameter of 44.5 feet, was the largest cafe of its kind in the world. Shah had created an igloo cafe last year and claimed it to be Asia's highest.

Nearly 40 People Can Eat Simultaneously

NDTV quoted Shah saying, "I saw this concept in Switzerland a few years back where they have such hotels, which are equipped with sleeping facilities as well. I thought Gulmarg sees a lot of snow, and why not start this concept here". He further added, "This year, I made the world's highest and its height is 37.5 feet and its diameter is 44.5 feet". According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the biggest cafe is in Switzerland and stands with a height of 33.8 feet and a diameter of 42.4 feet. The cafe has ten tables, and 40 people could dine in the igloo cafe simultaneously. The cafe Shah built last year had four tables, and nearly 16 people could sit and eat simultaneously.

The cafe has a thickness of five feet, and the owner hopes that it stands till March 15, after which he plans to close it for the public. Gulmarg is one of the most frequented tourist spots in Jammu and Kashmir, and the igloo cafe is amongst the latest additions to the tourist destination.

Also Read: Tribal Communities Complain Of Lesser Allocation, Improper Utilisation Of Funds

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
World's Largest Igloo Cafe 
Jammu Kashmir 
Gulmarg 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X