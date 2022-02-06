One-Of-Its-Kind! World's Largest Igloo Cafe Opens In J&K's Gulmarg

Jammu Kashmir's Gulmarg has another reason to boast, apart from its natural beauty of snow-capped mountains and several ski resorts. The hill station now has the world's largest igloo cafe of its kind. Syed Wasim Shah built the restaurant in 64 days with the help of 25 people who worked day and night. Shah said that the cafe, made with a height of 37.5 feet and a diameter of 44.5 feet, was the largest cafe of its kind in the world. Shah had created an igloo cafe last year and claimed it to be Asia's highest.

Nearly 40 People Can Eat Simultaneously

NDTV quoted Shah saying, "I saw this concept in Switzerland a few years back where they have such hotels, which are equipped with sleeping facilities as well. I thought Gulmarg sees a lot of snow, and why not start this concept here". He further added, "This year, I made the world's highest and its height is 37.5 feet and its diameter is 44.5 feet". According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the biggest cafe is in Switzerland and stands with a height of 33.8 feet and a diameter of 42.4 feet. The cafe has ten tables, and 40 people could dine in the igloo cafe simultaneously. The cafe Shah built last year had four tables, and nearly 16 people could sit and eat simultaneously.

The cafe has a thickness of five feet, and the owner hopes that it stands till March 15, after which he plans to close it for the public. Gulmarg is one of the most frequented tourist spots in Jammu and Kashmir, and the igloo cafe is amongst the latest additions to the tourist destination.

