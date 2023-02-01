Final Act Of Activism! Workers Rights Advocate Tarlochan Rana Dies At 91; Donates Body For Medical Research

Punjab bids goodbye to veteran leftist, teachers' rights, and trade union activist Tarlochan Singh Rana. The 91-year-old took his last breath at the Ivy Hospital in Mohali on January 31 following health-related complications. The leftist who dedicated his entire life to social activism has donated his body to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh for research purposes. His donation was his final act of activism.

Last Wish Dedicated Toward Researchers

Rana's death was announced by his son Navtej Singh, who conveyed that his father had been unwell for quite some days. He was admitted to the Mohali hospital about 12 days back, and on January 31, he succumbed to death. His body will be handed over to the PGIMER for research purposes, as per his last wish.

A native of Kishanpura village of Ropar district, Rana was associated with the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) for the longest time. He was the president of the Punjab Subordinate Services Federation (PSSF) and Government Teachers Union, Punjab, for over three decades and committed his life to the struggle for the rights of teachers, labourers, and other workers.

He started as a Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) at a government primary institution in 1951 and was eventually promoted the block primary education officer (BPEO). He carried this position honourably until his retirement in 1989. Post-retirement too, Rana continued to actively advocate for the rights of his fellow teachers and other employees.

40 Years Of Fight For Dignity Of Working Class

Rana had become the face behind Punjab's agitation of teachers, and his collaborative efforts catalysed their demands for dearness allowances and implementation of the Kothari Education Commission report. According to a report by Indian Express, the latter facilitated recommendations of a respectable salary and pay parity for teachers of all categories. Even though Rana is no more, Navtej commented that Punjab would continue to remember his lifelong struggle to implement the commission recommendations in the state.

True enough to Navtej's beliefs, Rana's contributions continue to live through literary and other creative works speaking of his legacy. One such work that does justice to his ideals is the biography 'Mulazam, adhyaapak tey jamaati sangharsh da nibhai yoddha– Sathi Tarlochan Singh Rana,' penned by Professor Lal Singh. In the book, he pays respects to over forty years of Rana's fearless and dedicated fight for workers' rights and dignity for the working class.

