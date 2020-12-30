Chai On Wheels: Women-Driven E-Autos To Offer Tea, Snacks In Chennai

Gilli Chai, a chain of tea outlets in Chennai, on Tuesday, December 29, launched women-operated mobile tea shops on electric auto-rickshaws.



According to a report in The New Indian Express, the rear of the autorickshaws bears resemblance to food trucks found in the city and is run by four women including one to drive the vehicle and others to serve the customers. The van is equipped with flasks filled with tea, cups and mugs, and snacks. The vans will ply across the city and can be spotted parked in bus stands, tourist spots, parks, playgrounds and railway stations.

Gilli Chai launches women-powered mobile chai outlets in Chennai. Ministers D Jayakumar and M C Sampath inaugurated it at the Saidapet Metro premises. @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/WTMmCT5AG4 — Omjasvin M D (@omjasvinMD) December 29, 2020

"We wanted to take tea to the people. We believe in women empowerment. So we came up with this idea. This is a win-win for both the parties as customers will get tea on-the-go and these women will earn a livelihood," said Mohamed Rahmatullah, MD of Gilli Chai.

"Running a food tuk-tuk is cheaper than a food truck. Also, it is more convenient as it does not need to be stationed anywhere. It has no gears, so driving is easier. We're hoping more women come on board to run the autos," he added.

Fleet of mobile chai outlets of Gilli Chai in electric autos, operated by women were flagged off from Saidapet Metro station. These vehicles will sell everything from Sulaimani chai to Chocochip cookies in areas including Kodambakkam, Vadapalani and Adyar @THChennai #ChennaiMetro pic.twitter.com/z8oBnP4PL2 — Sunitha Sekar (@SunithaSekar) December 29, 2020

The beverage brand follows a gender-neutral employment policy and hence has a diversified employee-mix including men, women, transgender and the differently-abled.



