Uplifting

Chai On Wheels: Women-Driven E-Autos To Offer Tea, Snacks In Chennai

Gilli Chai, a chain of tea outlets in Chennai, on Tuesday, December 29, launched women-operated mobile tea shops on electric auto-rickshaws in a bid to provide jobs to women, keeping the environment into consideration.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   30 Dec 2020 4:18 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Chai On Wheels: Women-Driven E-Autos To Offer Tea, Snacks In Chennai

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Gilli Chai, a chain of tea outlets in Chennai, on Tuesday, December 29, launched women-operated mobile tea shops on electric auto-rickshaws.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the rear of the autorickshaws bears resemblance to food trucks found in the city and is run by four women including one to drive the vehicle and others to serve the customers. The van is equipped with flasks filled with tea, cups and mugs, and snacks. The vans will ply across the city and can be spotted parked in bus stands, tourist spots, parks, playgrounds and railway stations.

"We wanted to take tea to the people. We believe in women empowerment. So we came up with this idea. This is a win-win for both the parties as customers will get tea on-the-go and these women will earn a livelihood," said Mohamed Rahmatullah, MD of Gilli Chai.

"Running a food tuk-tuk is cheaper than a food truck. Also, it is more convenient as it does not need to be stationed anywhere. It has no gears, so driving is easier. We're hoping more women come on board to run the autos," he added.

The beverage brand follows a gender-neutral employment policy and hence has a diversified employee-mix including men, women, transgender and the differently-abled.

Also Read: Good News! Women Can Now File Complaints Via WhatsApp In Hyderabad

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian