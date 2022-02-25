'Ensure Women Participation In Economy': PM Modi Calls For Startup Push In Rural Areas

Women are the pillars of the rural economy and have a significant role in India's development, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, February 23. Speaking on their participation and contribution, the PM said that their financial inclusion had ensured the greater involvement of women in economic decisions.

Modi addressed a webinar on the Union Budget 2022 themed - 'Leaving No Citizen Behind'.

StartUps For Rural India

To increase women's participation, Modi called for establishing as many startups as possible in the rural areas and focusing on increasing the outcome more than the output.

Need For Extending SHGs

Modi also stressed increasing women's engagement through Self Help Groups (SHGs). The PM said the concept of 'Leaving No Citizen Behind' could be raised only this way.

He emphasised the expansion of SHGs further, increasing women's participation.

"Women's power is a major pillar of the rural economy. Financial inclusion has ensured greater participation of women in economic decisions in households, and this participation of women through SHGs needs to be expanded further," ANI quoted the PM.

Aspirational District Programme

NITI Aayog's Aspirational District Programme' has also produced significant results, the minister noted.

"Our government started the 'Aspirational District Programme' and is producing brilliant results. Several districts compete amongst each other, some even challenging the national averages on several parameters. Can a similar quarterly competition take place at the village level?", he added.

Launched by the PM in January 2018, the programme aims at transforming 112 most under-developed districts across the country.

Also Read: India Towards 5th Generation: IIT Hyderabad Develops First Indigenous 5G Broadband Technology