Woman Sub-Inspector Carries Unidentified Person's Body For 2 Kms After Locals Refuse To Help
K. Sirisha, a sub-inspector at the Kasibugga Police Station in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district has won the hearts of many on the internet for going beyond the call of duty to help perform last rites of a person.
Andhra Pradesh | 3 Feb 2021 7:55 AM GMT
Srisha's video in which she is carrying the body of an unidentified person for over 2 km to perform the last rites after the locals refused to help has gone viral.
On learning about the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amith Bardhar and Director General of Police Gautam Sawan lauded the humanity displayed by the woman cop.
