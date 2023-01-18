Thanks To Everyday Heroes! This Woman Reached Out & Expressed Gratitude To Teacher Who Taught Her 29 Years Ago

To a child, if one was to ask, "Who is your hero?" they are more likely to name a celebrity or fictional superhero that saves the day. As people grow up, they find bits of their heroes in real life. People find examples of inspiration, kindness, struggle, and their heroes among people they see every day. Fatima Qadri had one such story to share with The Logical Indian regarding the "hero" that gave her hope. Her story cherishes this everyday hero and is a tiny reminder for all to extend their gratitude to their personal heroes.

Back To School As A Mother

Teachers play a pivotal role in moulding a child and their experiences. Since it is believed that lessons learnt in childhood are a lesson learnt forever, the relations and bonds made over the phase also profoundly impacts a child. Fatima saw a similar pattern in her son, who had begun kindergarten about four years ago and would obsessively speak of a Teacher Aldona, whom he values immensely. Talking about the teacher's influence, Fatima told The Logical Indian that over time she would pull the tactic of making her son carry out a task by including the teacher in the equation. Even to resolve the Herculean task of waking him up for school, she would tell him that the teacher only appreciated punctual children. Surely enough, it worked like a charm on him.

This routine, however, took Fatima on a trip back to the past when she, too, was the quintessential teacher's pet in school. She cherished her teachers to the extent that anything they said was carved in stone. One of those teachers who particularly left an impact on her was Marina Isaac. Thanks to her son, Fatima was able to revisit her school times and recollect a teacher whom she hoped to stay in touch with.

Soon as Marina teacher's name struck her mind, she began searching through social media for the name Ms Marina. There were not many mutual connections as Fatima had left Seva Nursery School after kindergarten and joined the IISR in the early 90s. While it was a nostalgic memory she longed to relive, it was way back in the past. Just as she was about to give up the futile search, she came across a listing at a school in Chennai with one Ms Marina. The list had her image attached with the name, and Fatima was able to confirm the person that carried the same smile that she lovingly remembered.

A Relation Treasured Over Two Decades

Eager about having found her, Fatima sent an email to the school administration requesting Marina teacher's contact details. She informed them that she was an ex-student from her teaching stint in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A day or two passed with no response, and Fatima slowly began giving up hopes of hearing back from the school.

Meanwhile, the administration was under the impression that it could be spam mail but wanted to convey it to Marina teacher anyhow. Hearing Fatima's name rang a distant bell in Marina's mind and to confirm her doubts, she went back to look into the photos she had clicked while she was in Riyadh. About a week later, Fatima received an email in her inbox from Ms Marina herself.

She recognised Fatima and also sent across their photo from her album collection. It was an emotional moment for both, and they were beyond happy to have been able to reconnect over a cherished piece from their past. Talking about the moment, Fatima told The Logical Indian that they ended up sharing their life stories via email and continue to write to each other even today.

During the pandemic, Fatima had lost her father, and the incident had taken a toll on her. Even at those times, her teacher's kind words extended comfort to her. It's been around 29 years since Marina taught Fatima, but the impact she left on her stayed and was kept treasured all these years. Fatima says, "Marina Isaac is a teacher every child deserves to have."

During her schooling, the teacher used to boost every child's confidence at school and help them explore their interests. While this is seen as a norm today, the early-90s educational system was an era that believed in sparing the rod. In Fatima's words, "nurturing a child's talent and self-esteem wasn't in vogue", and even the most extreme ways of disciplining the child were viewed as a healthy practice. In such a time period, Marina teacher was definitely a rebel and changemaker who chose to treat kids with the love and respect they deserved.

She made sure that every child felt special, and for that, Fatima continues to treasure her even after over two decades. Along with Fatima, The Logical Indian joins in to express gratitude to the many teachers and heroes like Marina Isaac who have helped millions and showed them what kindness could do for a person.

