COVID-19 Crisis: Woman Distributes Free-Of-Cost Sanitary Kits To Women, Girls In Kashmir

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, a Kashmiri woman has decided to distribute free sanitary kits to women and girls in Srinagar and nearby villages in Kashmir valley.

Closure of markets and restrictions in free movement amid the lockdown had made it difficult for women in Kashmir to avail sanitary napkins.

Irfana Zargar began to lend a helping hand to these women under an initiative called ''Eva Safety Kit''. She dedicated the initiative to her late father, Ghulam Hassan Zargar.

She has distributed menstrual kits in about 15 washrooms around Srinagar.

"I started this concept in the washrooms first, when it came to my mind, I wanted to cover 15 washrooms in Srinagar city and later go to villages" NDTV quoted Irfana as saying.

"If my sisters and brothers are with me then by the grace of God I will take this initiative forward and I want to take this mission to villages after the lockdown gets lifted, I will start this initiative again in the washrooms" she added.

Irfana spent half her salary to buy the products and made a kit that she distributed among several underprivileged girls. Her kit contains essentials required to maintain healthy menstrual practices like sanitary napkins, antispasmodics and hand wash.

Lauding Irfana's initiative, Srinagar resident Maryam Jain said, "She is doing a good job because during the lockdown we could not go outside, so we used to contact her and she helped us. It is a good deed."

