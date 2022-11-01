Kerala: Woman Cop Breastfeeds Starving Baby Separated From Mother, Receives Praise From Police Force

Kerala Police have constantly been at the forefront for their acts of service and dutiful mind. In one such news report from Kozhikode's Chevayur Police Station, a woman police officer MR Ramya came to the rescue of an infant separated from the mother.

The police were taking the infant back to the mother when the baby's sugar level dropped threateningly low. Even though they rushed to the hospital, it was with Ramya's help that they could bring the child back to health. Here's how the story unfurled.

A Drop Of Compassion

On October 29, the 22-year-old mother of the infant filed a complaint regarding her missing baby. She had stated that the infant was separated from her following a family dispute, and based on this complaint, the police officials from Chevayur station initiated a search for the child.

They had received information that the father may be on his way to Bangalore with the infant. Acting upon this, the Chevayur station informed the Wayanad border officials of the situation. According to a report by the NDTV, the father was then caught along with the infant by the Sultan Batheri Police.

However, the newborn was found to be famished due to the lack of breastmilk and was rushed to a nearby hospital. After the doctors had conveyed that the infant's sugar level was low, Ramya mindfully informed the doctors that she could help since she was a lactating mother. With her help, the doctors and officials were able to ensure that the child was fed back to health and reunited with the mother.

Appreciations Poured In

Ramya has been working with the police force for four years after having completed her training in the second batch of the women's battalion and her service in the fourth squad of the Armed Police Battalion. The mother of two had joined the Chevayur police station after her maternity leave and was appreciated by many for acting upon her motherly instincts.

Chevayur station invited Ramya and her family to the headquarters to honour her with a certificate of appreciation for her act of service. The Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant felicitated Ramya for having saved the life of the infant and said that her service enhanced the reputation of the entire police force.

Moved by the news, High Court judge Devan Ramachandran also reached out to her through a letter and presented her with a certificate that mentioned that she represents the best face of the police force.

