This 'Wolf mask' Can Disinfect Closed Spaces, Reduce Risk Of COVID-19 Infections

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it could be quite risky for people to stay in closed spaces especially air-conditioned ones.

However, an Alappuzha-based startup 'All About Innovation' claims to have found a solution to this problem. It has introduced a device 'Wolf Airmask' which naturally purifies the air, even with a moving crowd.

Balu James, a partner at All About Innovation, said that they came up with the idea while they were working at COVID Cell in Alappuzha.

James observed that it took over 45 minutes to disinfect an ambulance before taking in another patient.

For disinfecting the ambulances, ozone sterilisation is a common process abroad. But the main drawback is that it is quite expensive. Thinking over these lines, All About Innovation decided to build an economically feasible device using the same technology. The device is made in such a way that it eliminates air-borne germs in enclosed spaces where air circulation is low.

Giving further details about the mechanism of the device, the creators claimed that the ozone generators and ion thrusters could sterilise the air using negative ions extracted from natural resources.

As claimed by the company, the equipment can effectively prevent a possible infection from the mutated coronavirus.

"Test reports from government-approved NABL labs show that the device can eliminate 99.9 per cent coronated MS2 surrogate virus," he said as reported by The New Indian Express.

Till date, Wolf Airmask has already been set up in a variety of places such as movie theatres, dental clinics, educational institutions, restaurants and even amusement parks across the state.

Recently, the device has even received the Start-up India approval from the Central government. Apart from this, it has won a number of prestigious awards including the MSME Time-2-Leap – COVID Solution of the Year Award and the Business Mint-Nationwide Award – Social Innovation of the Year 2020.

