With 9 Women Designated As Station House Officers, Delhi Police Sets Benchmark

Delhi Police has set a new benchmark in the latest reshuffle of ranks by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. The reshuffle has elevated the ranks of nine women officers to Station House Officer (SHOs) putting them in key roles of active policing. Hitherto, the highest number of women serving at the post of SHOs was 5 in 1986, according to Delhi Police data.

Breaking Of Big Glass Ceiling

This move is being highly acknowledged among the women officers .who have been promoted. Inspector Kamini Gupta, SHO of Badarpur police station, described it as "breaking of a big glass ceiling".

"We are no longer being relegated to 'side-lined posts just because we are women," she said.

While talking to Hindustan Times DCP (south), Benita Mary Jaiker said one of the critical areas where law enforcement can make a difference in addressing violence against women and sex crimes. "For example, in sexual assault cases, the survivors feel it easier to talk to a woman officer. But that can't always happen because there aren't enough women in the department," she said

Supreme Court lawyer Geeta Luthra has also appreciated the move stating it a 'Big First' as the women are being recognized and selected through competitive exams. There is also a need to respect and acknowledge the efforts of women in unorganized sectors where competition is high. she said

Six Women IPS Officers Serving As DCP

According to the reports and the police station in-charges, six women IPS officers are currently serving as deputy commissioners (DCPs) in different districts. There are 15 police districts in Delhi, each headed by a DCP. Police officers such as assistant commissioners of police and inspectors(head of police stations) report to the DCP.

