All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In A First, India To Get Underwater Metro Tunnel By 2023 In Kolkata

Image Credit: India Today, NDTV

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

In A First, India To Get Underwater Metro Tunnel By 2023 In Kolkata

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

West Bengal,  7 April 2022 10:22 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRCL) is entrusted with building the Kolkata East-West Metro. The concerned officials said that more than 80 per cent of the work construction had been completed, and the line is expected to function by 2023.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Kolkata is expected to have a fully functional underwater tunnel connecting Howrah to Kolkata under the Hooghly River by 2023. The 16.6 km-long stretches of the runner would be 520 metres under the river bed. Moreover, the tunnel would be well-equipped with walkways to allow passengers to move freely in an emergency.

The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRCL) is entrusted with building the Kolkata East-West Metro. The concerned officials said that more than 80 per cent of the work construction had been completed, and the line is expected to function by 2023.

502 Metres Of Tunnel Under The River

Mithun Ghosh, the site supervisor for the project, told the media, "Important Passage work has also been done. Passengers can be taken out through the particular passage if a technical problem arises inside the water tunnel area. The station is being built under the Hooghly River at a depth of 33 meters. 80 per cent of work has been completed, while 20 per cent is yet to be finished. It will start functioning by 2023", Hindustan Times reported.

The tunnel is 16.6 km long, of which 10.8 km runs underground and 502 metres run under the water.

Project Cleared In 2006-07

The UPA government had cleared the East-West corridor in 2006-07, and the project cost was Rs 4,874 crores then. Earlier, the expected deadline for the project was August 2012, which was initially postponed to 2015, and then further pushed to 2019.

Shapoorji Pallonji had imported sophisticated tunnel boring machines from Switzerland to construct the project. However, the project expenditure increased to Rs 8,575 crores, and the project work was delayed because of the onset of the health epidemic.

Also Read: Pollution Control! Govt Employees Asked To Commute On Cycles To Work In Lakshadweep

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
West Bengal 
Water metro 
metro line 
underwater tunnel 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X