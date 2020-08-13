Uplifting

West Bengal: TMC Leader Wears PPE, Takes Man With COVID Symptoms To Hospital On His Bike

Satyakam Patnaik, the president of the TMC's youth wing in Gopiballavpur, said that his party workers brought to his notice that a 43-year-old migrant worker recently returned to his village and has had high fever over the last five-six days.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   13 Aug 2020 1:08 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credit: outlookindia

A TMC leader in West Bengal's Jhargram district wore a PPE kit and carried a man to a hospital on his bike. The man had COVID-like symptoms and his family failed to arrange an ambulance.

Satyakam Patnaik, the president of the TMC's youth wing in Gopiballavpur, said that his party workers brought to his notice that a 43-year-old migrant worker, Amal Barik, recently returned to his village and has had a high fever over the last five-six days.

The family could not manage to arrange a vehicle to take him to the hospital.

"After getting to know about it, I was only thinking that how can we let a person suffer like this. I asked two-three party workers to arrange a bike and rushed to a pharmacy and bought the PPE. Then I went to his house in Sijua village on Monday," The New Indian Express quoted Patnaik as saying.

"Barik's wife and his two children were tensed about his condition. His wife repeatedly pleaded to go to the hospital with him. However, I convinced her and took him to the Gopiballavpur Superspeciality Hospital on the bike," he added.

At the hospital, Barik was prescribed medicines following which Patnaik dropped him back home.

"I want to stand with the people amid this pandemic. I have ordered four more personal protective equipment (PPE), in case I need it again," Patnaik said.

