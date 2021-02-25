West Bengal: Khadi Commission Empowers Over 1,600 Artisan Families, Distributes Machines, Charkhas For Self-Sustainability

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) empowered nearly 1,650 artisan families engaged with Khadi spinning in West Bengal's Murshidabad on Saturday, February 20, by distributing machines and charkhas, encouraging self-sustainability and self-reliance.

The Chairman of the KVIC, VK Saxena, distributed 825 new model charkhas, 50 silk charkhas, 235 modern looms, 120 Reeling Basins and 95 readymade garment machines to artisans in Khadi spinning and weaving activities.

The KVIC chairman also distributed 80 electric pottery wheels and various equipment to marginalised potters in the district under the commission's flagship Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana.



The distribution also aimed at strengthening the local cotton and silk industries in the district, which have been producing exquisite fabric like Muslin Cotton, Mulberry Silk, Tussar Silk, etc. Reportedly, the statutory body has spent over ₹20 crores this year to strengthen 23 Khadi Institutions engaged with khadi production in Murshidabad.

Saxena said that the KVIC had focused on providing jobs to every hand and had spent more than ₹200 crores in the last five years to strengthen these institutions and artisans in West Bengal.

A day ago, the KVIC led an employment drive in Malda district, distributed advanced tools to 2,250 beneficiaries, aiming to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local' mission.

Electric pottery wheels were also distributed to empower the potters' community and revive the dying art. They were provided with equipment after completing the 15 days of training.

Saxena said that motivating the rural artisan families was the biggest tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and a source of encouragement for the Indian villagers. "Gandhi Ji was the embodiment of Khadi. For him, Khadi was not just fabric but a tool of self-sustainability. Rural resurgence through Khadi was his dream and of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Also Read: 16-Yr-Old Pakistani Beauty Influencer With Down Syndrome Takes Internet By Storm