Watch: Hyderabad Cop Runs 2 KM To Clear Busy Road For An Ambulance

A traffic constable in Hyderabad went beyond the call of duty and ran for about 2 Km to clear the way for an ambulance.

His heart-warming act earned praise from several people, including officials as well as the general public. The video of G Babji, a traffic constable with Telangana Police went viral over social media on Wednesday with netizens appreciating his efforts to help an unknown patient in an ambulance.

The incident occurred on Monday during peak hours between Abids GPO Junction and Koti Andhra Bank. However, it came to light only after the Hyderabad police posted the video from their official handle. The post was widely circulated on social media.

In the video, the constable is seen running from GPO Junction towards Koti asking the motorists to make space for the ambulance to drive through.

Mmotorists clapped for Babji's efforts even though they were stuck in traffic jam. This constable shared that the appreciation he received, gave him immense satisfaction.

"I am happy that I could clear the way for the ambulance to pass. I don't know who was the patient and which hospital he was being taken to," said Babaji as reported by The News Minute

HTP officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for ambulance..Well done..HTP in the service of citizens..👍👍⁦@HYDTP⁩ pic.twitter.com/vFynLl7VVK — Anil Kumar IPS (@AddlCPTrHyd) November 4, 2020

He also said that he felt like helping one of his family members who were in critical condition. Also, he feels that it is his moral responsibility to help ambulances which are stuck in traffic. He also earned praise from senior officials.



Also Read: Jaipur Men Lead Team Of Differently-Abled Employees To Produce 400 Idols Daily Amid COVID-19