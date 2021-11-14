These 'Warrior Moms' Across India Are Fighting For Children's Right To Breathe Clean Air

Over the years, climate change has become a major cause for concern. It is having a detrimental impact on our lives. And the most vulnerable are young children and the elderly. According to UNICEF, India finds itself on the list of 'extremely high risk' countries where children are exposed to adverse consequences. Be it air pollution, waste mismanagement, deforestation, etc, they will suffer the most.

However, there is a ray of hope. Several young climate activists such as Disha Ravi, Greta Thunberg, and Garvita Gulhati among others are making the world aware of sustainable development and asking everyone to join hands in the fight against environmental degradation. Along with them, a group called 'Warrior Moms' made the clarion call against air pollution. As the name suggests, many women across the country have come together to make the world a better place for their children to live and breathe in.

Children's Health A Major Concern

The group was formed on September 7, 2020, which also happens to be 'International Day For Clean Air.' Many women who joined the group were concerned mothers about their children's health affected by the declining air quality in major Indian cities. Anuja Bali Karthikeyan, a special educator from Pune, recalls being terrified when several years ago, she saw her son, who was just eight months then, experiencing wheezing attacks. "The sound was scary and loud, I had no idea what was going on. Internally, I would blame myself for being a bad mother like something was missing from my end," she told The Logical Indian.

For the first few years, it was all about going to hospitals, getting tests and getting nebulizing done in order to save the little baby. The family's lifestyle transformed completely as their hospital trips became more frequent and the baby could not perform outdoor activities to avoid any further problems. This took a toll on the Karthikeyans' minds. Their agony only ended when they moved to Chennai from Gurugram. The little boy started to show signs of improvement as his body became healthier and more resilient. He started to adapt to extreme weather changes as well. The family traveled to the United States where he was able to withstand all kinds of weather challenges thrown at him.

There, Anuja Bali Karthikeyan had an epiphany. In 2019, she heard about the 'Warrior Moms' group which she decided to join. She adds, "I wanted to tell people how badly it can impact your regular household. It can all go bonkers in no time. As a mother, it is my duty to take care of the baby but I have other roles to play. I am also a mother to another child."

Awareness Campaigns

The 'Warrior Moms' initiative has initiated several awareness campaigns, from raising awareness about firecrackers to talking about the harmful effects of thermal plants. "One campaign was on firecrackers. We wanted to tell people that it is not only a contributing factor, but it is hurting your child as well. Each 'phooljhari' is equivalent to around 74 cigarettes and no mother would give that much," Sherebanu Frosh, an avid member of the group, said. Many of them were shared on the group's social media page and had witty one-liners to send an important message. Their hashtag said, "Ab Ki Baar Saaf Tyohaar.'





Another campaign is about thermal power plants. The group has asked the Government to make sure that all the power plants adhere to environmental guidelines. However, the reality is often different. They submitted a letter that included signatures from notable personalities, including Dia Mirza, Kiran Bedi, etc.

One of the core members, Bhavreen Kandhari, represented the group at the recently concluded COP 26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. A global group called 'Parents For Future' called on all environmentally-aware parenting groups worldwide to sign a letter asking for a safe planet for the future generation. It was submitted at the COP26 conference.

Their reach is not just confined to metropolitan cities. The 'Warrior Moms' are working with women in the rural areas as well. Several self-help groups have come together with the group to raise awareness about environmental degradation.

Warrior Moms At COP 26

Lack Of Political Will

Raising awareness is an integral part of the movement. However, the authorities involved should be inclined enough to implement these changes. Frosh believes that there is a severe lack of political will because of which the issue of environmental degradation is falling on deaf ears.

Stating the importance of a lobby working specially for kids, she said, "Air pollution is a serious threat that our children are facing, and the most fixable. There are solutions for this. So many countries have had air pollution and they have managed to fix it. It is not rocket science. There are certain steps that need to be taken. When you have elections, no one is demanding clean air. It is seen as a far-down priority. The government has the moral imperative to provide clean air for our children and for everybody, but they are not doing it because nobody is shouting on the streets about it."

At the Glasgow conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will achieve its net-zero emissions target by 2070. This declaration was met with several kinds of reactions. The group feels that it is too late. The world needs to act faster, rather than wait for a certain amount of time. Not only is the date too far, but the accountability will also be passed from one government to the other.

The Warrior Moms believe in collective responsibility. Not just for their own children, but they deeply care about everyone's well-being. Believing that the word 'mom' is an emotion, the group is open to anyone who wants to make a difference for the future generation by doing their bit.

