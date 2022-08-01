Free 'Chhole Bhature' In Chandigarh? Vendor Offers Free Meal To People Taking COVID Booster Dose

All section
Chandigarh,  1 Aug 2022

A Chandigarh vendor, who drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, is offering free Chhole Bhature to the people taking precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid a slow uptake of the third shot.

Sanjay Rana is concerned over the "complacency" which has set in among people, and says not many of those eligible for the booster shot come forward to get the jab.

A year ago, the 45-year-old street vendor giving out free Chhole Bhature to people who take their COVID-19 vaccine jab and provide proof of it the same day had drawn praise from PM Modi in his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" radio broadcast.

Appreciating his effort, Modi had said, "To work for the society's good, a sense of service and duty is needed. Our brother Sanjay is proving this right."

Rana has run a food stall and sold Chhole Bhature on a cycle for over 15 years.

He said his daughter and niece had given him the idea to give out free Chhole Bhature to those who took their vaccines last year.

Rana, who says he has taken the booster dose, is concerned over not many coming forward for the precaution dose.

"All eligible should come forward and not hesitate. Already, we see a slight rise in cases in many parts of India. Why should we wait till the situation goes out of control? Lessons should be learnt from the situation which prevailed in April-May 2021," said Mr Rana.

Offered Free Chhole Bhature For Over 7 Months

Rana said that he had offered free Chhole Bhature for over seven months from May last year, and he will not mind giving it free this time for a few weeks.

"As a child, I greatly desired to join the armed forces. But destiny had some other plans. But now I want to do my part in some other way, this gives me great satisfaction," he says.

Hailing from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, Rana says his wife is a homemaker and they have a daughter. He studied till Class 10 and when his father passed away, the family's responsibilities fell on his shoulders as he had to take care of three siblings.

"Several years ago, I also worked in a private company," he recalls. His dream is now that his daughter gets a good education.

India, on April 10, began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.

On July 15, the central government launched a 75-day drive to give booster doses to all aged 18 years and above at vaccination centres free of cost.

The drive 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava', aimed to boost the uptake of COVID booster shots among the eligible population, is being held to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Recently, an official source had said only 7,30,96,284 of 68,97,62,152 people eligible for booster dose have taken it so far.

Also Read: India Celebrates Chabahar Day To Unlock Trade Potential, Enhance Connectivity With Central Asia


