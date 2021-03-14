Four More Bus Stations To Get Waiting Lounges For Women In Bengaluru

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will set up waiting lounges at four more bus stations to ensure the safety and comfort of women passengers.

These bus stations are located at BTM Layout, Jayanagar, Basaveshwara Nagar and Hoskote.

Recently, the corporation floated a tender to construct the lounges, which will be finalised by the end of this month. Nirbhaya funds will be used for the implementation of this project.

A senior official said, "With this, almost all major bus stations in the city will have these facilities for women. We've received good response for the existing lounges at bus stations like Majestic, Shantinagar and Koramangala. These lounges have women security personnel, toilets, drinking water, CCTV cameras, seating facilities, charging points, changing room, passenger information boards and baby-feeding room."

BMTC in collaboration with Non-Governmental Organisation, DURGA (Dare to Understand behaviour, Respond appropriately and Guard ourselves Ably) has recently launched the 'Box-it' initiative for women passengers.

"We've installed complaint boxes in bus stations including Banashankari, Majestic, Shantinagar, Shivajinagar and Jayanagar. Another eight will be installed soon. We plan to have boxes in around 75 bus stations, and bus stops across the city," Priya Varadarajan of DURGA told The Times Of India.

Varadarajan further informed that women can air their complaints, including harassment, poor lighting and other safety issues, through these complaint boxes.

He added, "We will open these boxes once a month and submit the petitions to the respective government authorities, including BMTC, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and city police. In many cases, women are reluctant to file complaints since they don't know where to go or may not have time to do it."

Varadarajan also said that they are conducting a 21-day gender sensitisation programme for BMTC staff. She shared that they have already trained 150 members so far.

