Caste discrimination
Visit The Masjid: Hyderabad Mosque Counters Hate With Message Of Harmony, Opens Door For All

Image Credit- Twitter/ Mohammed Faheem

Uplifting
'Visit The Masjid': Hyderabad Mosque Counters Hate With Message Of Harmony, Opens Door For All

Telangana,  17 May 2022 8:15 AM GMT

The gathering was made possible through a program named 'Visit the Masjid and Eid Milap', which aimed to strengthen relations among different communities and obliterate misconceptions related to the mosque.

Over 120 men and women of different faiths and age groups thronged the Masjid-E-Azizia in the Mehdipatnam locality of Hyderabad in Telangana on Sunday, May 15. They converged to take a free guided tour of the mosque and were wholly immersed in understanding Islamic practices and rituals.

The gathering was made possible through a program named 'Visit the Masjid and Eid Milap', which aimed to strengthen relations among different communities and obliterate misconceptions related to the mosque.

Aim Of The Tour

Along with Muslims, the group included Hindus, Christians and heritage experts from the city who were familiar with the place of worship-beginning with the wazu (ablution- an act of washing oneself), azaan/adhan (call to prayer), salatul-Jumu'ah (Friday prayer) to offering daily namaz, among other tenets of Islam and rituals, reported The Hindu.

Thereafter, basic Islamic practices were displayed on flex banners in both English and Telugu and were elucidated. Later, the visitors were provided with the feedback forms.

Organisers Of The Programme

The programme was organised by Masjid-e-Azizia committee members along with Jamaat-e-Islami (Nampally unit) and the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO)-Central Division (Hyderabad). The volunteers organised the 'discover masjid' programme as part of the interfaith Eid Milap initiative that took place between 11 am to 1.30 pm, reported The Times of India.

Mateen Ahmed, supervising the arrangements, explained that the event as an opportunity for an interreligious acquaintance. He said, "We wanted to show what we do in the masjid and other activities that we follow as part of our religion. This will show what we have in common and understand the meaning behind our practices," quoted the publication.

The 56-year-old Masjid-e-Azizia happens to be the fourth such mosque that has opened its doors and conducted a guided tour for non-Muslims.

