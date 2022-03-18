All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Odisha: Villagers Collect Money To Rebuild Century-Old Post Office

Image Credit- The New Indian Express, The New Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Odisha: Villagers Collect Money To Rebuild Century-Old Post Office

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

27,  18 March 2022 10:54 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

In an ever-evolving digital world, the residents of the village did not lose faith in the good old postal system and chose to build a one-room pucca post office by collecting the money in their village.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A few years back, the post office in Gagua village in Kendrapara block of Odisha was a tumbledown thatched hut surrounded by wild vegetation and broken furniture. But in an ever-evolving digital world, the residents of the village did not lose faith in the good old postal system and chose to build a one-room pucca post office by collecting the money in their village.

Villagers Contributed

The new post office building, which has replaced the old thatched hut, was unveiled on Wednesday, March 16. A villager, Niranjan Bal, contributed Rs 5,000 for the new building said, "The thatched house in which the post office functioned was on the verge of collapse. Last year, we started motivating local people to donate funds to build a pucca house. Many donated generously, and we were able to complete the post office building at the cost of Rs 2 lakh," quoted The New Indian Express.

Almost A Century Old

The post office in Gagua village was established in 1927 and has been serving the villagers for almost a century now. A villager, Prahallad Tripathy, said that the villagers repeatedly requested the postal authorities to sanction money for constructing a proper building for the post office. But their requests were not entertained, and in the end, the villagers decided to make one on their own through the available resources.

Former postmaster Harish Chandra Samal said that courier services are available only in cities. Still, people in the village write letters besides sending and receiving money via money order. He anguished that this act of villagers should be an eye-opener for the administration and politicians, reported the publication.

Gratitude To The Residents

Current postmaster Basanti Murmu expressed her gratitude to the villagers and said that the residents constructed the building in just three months as they still had not lost faith in the age-old postal system. She informed that almost 500 villagers have passbooks in the post office.

Also Read: MLA Provides Free Learning App For Students, Increases Parents-Teachers Interactivity

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Villagers 
Reconstruct 
Century-Old Post Office 
Odisha 
Gagua Village 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X