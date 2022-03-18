Odisha: Villagers Collect Money To Rebuild Century-Old Post Office

A few years back, the post office in Gagua village in Kendrapara block of Odisha was a tumbledown thatched hut surrounded by wild vegetation and broken furniture. But in an ever-evolving digital world, the residents of the village did not lose faith in the good old postal system and chose to build a one-room pucca post office by collecting the money in their village.

Villagers Contributed

The new post office building, which has replaced the old thatched hut, was unveiled on Wednesday, March 16. A villager, Niranjan Bal, contributed Rs 5,000 for the new building said, "The thatched house in which the post office functioned was on the verge of collapse. Last year, we started motivating local people to donate funds to build a pucca house. Many donated generously, and we were able to complete the post office building at the cost of Rs 2 lakh," quoted The New Indian Express.

Almost A Century Old

The post office in Gagua village was established in 1927 and has been serving the villagers for almost a century now. A villager, Prahallad Tripathy, said that the villagers repeatedly requested the postal authorities to sanction money for constructing a proper building for the post office. But their requests were not entertained, and in the end, the villagers decided to make one on their own through the available resources.

Former postmaster Harish Chandra Samal said that courier services are available only in cities. Still, people in the village write letters besides sending and receiving money via money order. He anguished that this act of villagers should be an eye-opener for the administration and politicians, reported the publication.

Gratitude To The Residents

Current postmaster Basanti Murmu expressed her gratitude to the villagers and said that the residents constructed the building in just three months as they still had not lost faith in the age-old postal system. She informed that almost 500 villagers have passbooks in the post office.

