Will Paves The Way! Villagers In Jharkhand Construct Bridge Through Crowdfunding To Help Students, Others

To ensure education and make educational institutions accessible for their children, people in Kasta village located in Nala Tehsil of Jamtara district in Jharkhand have constructed a bamboo bridge through crowdfunding. The overpass is nearly one kilometre long and was built over Ajay River after the villagers unanimously decided to make one following the authorities' failure despite repeated pleas.

Shorten The Distance

The makeshift bridge has shortened the distance between the Kasta village and Asansol city located on the lower Chota Nagpur Plateau by at least 25 km. They had to reach the other side of the river earlier, crossing a bridge located at Maheshmunda, 15 km away from this place.

Now over 3,500 people, including students and people in business, are commuting every day using this overpass by foot, bicycles or motorcycles to attend schools, colleges, work, and earn their livelihood.

Parimal Bauri, the Kasta village Mukhiya, said, "Most of the children study in the schools and colleges in West Bengal, and the best medical facility is also available within the range of 15-20km on the other side of Ajay River in West Bengal. Therefore, we decided to do something on our own to put up a makeshift bridge by bamboos," reported The New Indian Express.

Construction Through Crowdfunding

The fund for the construction of the overpass was collected from the village, and the bridge was erected by investing around Rs one lakh.

Kasta village Mukhiya said that villagers who could not contribute financially contributed physically by helping construct it, which took around a month to get finished.

Took A Month To Construct

It took around a month to get finished with building the bridge of more than 850-metre on the Ajay river, benefitting a population of about 30,000.

Parimal Bauri said that the overpass was constructed on the river three months back, and ever since it was opened for use, people living in around 25 panchayats are getting benefitted. He added, "Over 3,500 people, including students, daily wage workers, and businessmen, have been commuting daily using this bridge," reported The New Indian Express.

