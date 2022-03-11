All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Will Paves The Way! Villagers In Jharkhand Construct Bridge Through Crowdfunding To Help Students, Others

Image Credit- The New Indian Express, Wikimedia

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Will Paves The Way! Villagers In Jharkhand Construct Bridge Through Crowdfunding To Help Students, Others

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

18,  11 March 2022 9:39 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-03-11T15:12:52+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Over 3,500 people, including students and people in business, are commuting every day using this overpass by foot, bicycles or motorcycles to attend schools, colleges, work, and earn their livelihood.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

To ensure education and make educational institutions accessible for their children, people in Kasta village located in Nala Tehsil of Jamtara district in Jharkhand have constructed a bamboo bridge through crowdfunding. The overpass is nearly one kilometre long and was built over Ajay River after the villagers unanimously decided to make one following the authorities' failure despite repeated pleas.

Shorten The Distance

The makeshift bridge has shortened the distance between the Kasta village and Asansol city located on the lower Chota Nagpur Plateau by at least 25 km. They had to reach the other side of the river earlier, crossing a bridge located at Maheshmunda, 15 km away from this place.

Now over 3,500 people, including students and people in business, are commuting every day using this overpass by foot, bicycles or motorcycles to attend schools, colleges, work, and earn their livelihood.

Parimal Bauri, the Kasta village Mukhiya, said, "Most of the children study in the schools and colleges in West Bengal, and the best medical facility is also available within the range of 15-20km on the other side of Ajay River in West Bengal. Therefore, we decided to do something on our own to put up a makeshift bridge by bamboos," reported The New Indian Express.

Construction Through Crowdfunding

The fund for the construction of the overpass was collected from the village, and the bridge was erected by investing around Rs one lakh.

Kasta village Mukhiya said that villagers who could not contribute financially contributed physically by helping construct it, which took around a month to get finished.

Took A Month To Construct

It took around a month to get finished with building the bridge of more than 850-metre on the Ajay river, benefitting a population of about 30,000.

Parimal Bauri said that the overpass was constructed on the river three months back, and ever since it was opened for use, people living in around 25 panchayats are getting benefitted. He added, "Over 3,500 people, including students, daily wage workers, and businessmen, have been commuting daily using this bridge," reported The New Indian Express.

Also Read: Walmart Global Tech, IIT Madras Partners To Accelerate Research And Skills

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Jharkhand 
Crowdfunding 
Bridge 
Kasta Village 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X