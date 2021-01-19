Uplifting

J&K: Village In Doda District Gets Electricity For First Time Since Independence

The electrification work in the village started after a group of locals put forward their demand before Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha. The LG then asked the Doda district administration to ensure electrification of the village within a month, and the work was completed within a record time of 15 days.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   19 Jan 2021 11:15 AM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: etimg.in

Ending the decades of darkness, Tanouri-Tanta village situated in the mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir saw the light of an electric bulb for the first time since independence.

Even though the conditions in the valley have not been favourable for construction to go on, the district administration, in coordination with the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) and Shalaka officials, started the work.

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Sagar D Doifode on Sunday, January 17, visited the village and declared it as electrified, by lighting a bulb, as reported by India Today.

Also, the DDC congratulated the villagers who received electricity supply after years of darkness.

DDC Sagar informed that the electrification work of the villages was monitored on a daily basis while providing every logistic support to the JPCL team associated with the task.

He also pointed out that the LG administration is working to provide all basic amenities to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially those living in far-flung areas.

