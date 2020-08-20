Video of Girl Crying After Losing Books, House in Flood Goes Viral, Sonu Sood Comes To Rescue

Uplifting

Recently, a video shared by a local journalist was widely circulated on social media in which a young girl can be seen sobbing after her house, along with her books, was destroyed in the floods in Chhattisgarh.

The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh   |   20 Aug 2020
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: India Today

Incessant rains have ravaged several parts of the country with flood-like situation creating chaos and disorder affecting several lives.

Recently, a video shared by a local journalist was widely circulated on social media in which a young girl can be seen sobbing after her house was destroyed in the floods in Chhattisgarh.

The 37-second video was shared by reporter Mukhesh Chandrakar on Twitter. The reporter further mentioned that the video was from Komla village in Bijapur.

According to his tweet, the girl, Anjali, was crying because all her books had been ruined by the floods. She can be seen sorting through her belongings which she had managed to salvage.

Chandrakar said that her house had been completely destroyed in the floods. In a series of tweets, he also mentioned that local administration had sent out teams to help the girl and those who needed it.

As the tweet went viral, several netizens tagged Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, asking him to step in, to help the girl.

He retweeted Chandrakar's video and asked Anjali to wipe her tears; he then promised to give her new books and a new house as well.

Sonu Sood has been on the forefront extending help to the migrant workers during the coronavirus lockdown, and eventually helping people and students who had been severely affected due to the pandemic. He has emerged as the 'real-life hero' who has been tirelessly helping people with livelihood, education and accommodation. He took to social media to share the number of "help requests" he gets on an average in a day and humbly apologised if he had missed any anyone's request and further pledged to try his best.

