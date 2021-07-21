Punjab: Video Of 100-Yr-Old Pulling Cart, Selling Vegetables To Support Grandkids Goes Viral; CM Offers Rs 5 Lakh

Palak Agrawal
Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.
In a heartwarming gesture, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced financial support of ₹5 lakh rupees for a 100-year-old man who has been toiling hard to earn livelihood for himself and his grandchildren by selling vegetables on a cart.
The Chief Minister announced the financial assistance to support the sole breadwinner and for the education of the kids.
Harbans Singh, a resident of Moga, had been raising his grandchildren after the death of his son and the consequent demise of his daughter-in-law.
Media reports stated that the centenarian has one more son who has separated. Singh has been pulling the cart and selling onions and potatoes to make ends meet for several years now.
Recently, a video of the old man, putting all his might to pull the cart that had nearly 200kgs of vegetables went viral on social media.
"It has been two years that my son died. The kids are very young and there's no one to take care of them except me," Singh said in the video.
He further said that his family belonged to Sarai Thanewala village of Lahore and migrated to India when he was around 27 years of age. This happened during the Partition. Before taking up the job of a vegetable vendor in Moga, he worked as a daily wage labourer.
Khalsa Aid, a non-governmental organisation, also took to Twitter to announce that it would provide monthly welfare pension to Singh.
