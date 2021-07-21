Punjab: Video Of 100-Yr-Old Pulling Cart, Selling Vegetables To Support Grandkids Goes Viral; CM Offers Rs 5 Lakh

In a heartwarming gesture, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced financial support of ₹5 lakh rupees for a 100-year-old man who has been toiling hard to earn livelihood for himself and his grandchildren by selling vegetables on a cart.

Hats off to the grit of centenarian Harbans Singh of Moga, who has been earning a livelihood for himself and his orphaned grandchildren by selling vegetables. Have sanctioned Rs. 5 lakh as immediate financial assistance for him and for the education of his grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/fOcCTMoqjD — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 17, 2021

The Chief Minister announced the financial assistance to support the sole breadwinner and for the education of the kids.

What Is The Story?

Harbans Singh, a resident of Moga, had been raising his grandchildren after the death of his son and the consequent demise of his daughter-in-law.

Media reports stated that the centenarian has one more son who has separated. Singh has been pulling the cart and selling onions and potatoes to make ends meet for several years now.

Recently, a video of the old man, putting all his might to pull the cart that had nearly 200kgs of vegetables went viral on social media.

"It has been two years that my son died. The kids are very young and there's no one to take care of them except me," Singh said in the video.

'Age 100, load 200kg': Punjab's Harbans Singh sells vegetables to feed his orphaned grandchildren

(Credit: TOI) pic.twitter.com/2jCQIp4kWo — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) July 17, 2021

He further said that his family belonged to Sarai Thanewala village of Lahore and migrated to India when he was around 27 years of age. This happened during the Partition. Before taking up the job of a vegetable vendor in Moga, he worked as a daily wage labourer.

Khalsa Aid, a non-governmental organisation, also took to Twitter to announce that it would provide monthly welfare pension to Singh.

Sardar Harbans Singh ji is redefining dignity & resilience. He is 100+ and looks after his two grandchildren by himself. He lost his son long ago & the mother of the children also left thereafter.Bapuji lives in Moga and sells vegetables to make a living with his grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/SNnCS7VxTO — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) July 16, 2021





Khalsa Aid India is providing Bapuji with monthly welfare pension for lifetime.

He is a force to be reckoned with, salute to his spirit.



Thank you for supporting us🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) July 16, 2021





