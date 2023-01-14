All section
Meet Vaibhav Maheshwari, Who Defied All Odds To Secure AIR 10 In Chartered Accountant Final Exam

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Vaibhav Maheshwari, Who Defied All Odds To Secure AIR 10 In Chartered Accountant Final Exam

Rajasthan,  14 Jan 2023

In Jaipur, Vaibhav's father sells tea and roadside snacks to the commuters, struggling to make ends meet. Vaibhav, whose success story is now the talk of the town, kept his financial conditions from affecting his preparation for the exam.

A native of Jaipur, Rajasthan, Vaibhav Maheshwari has secured an all-India rank of 10 in the Chartered Accountant (CA) Final Exam 2022 whose result was announced recently. According to the official website, he has secured 589 out of 800 marks in the November 2022 session exam.

Vaibhav's success story is now the talk of the town as he defeated all the odds in his life to achieve the milestone. In Mansarovar, Jaipur, his father sells tea and roadside snacks to the commuters, struggling to make ends meet. Vaibhav didn't let his financial conditions affect his preparation for the exam.

During the preparation phase, he studied daily for 10 hours to succeed in the exam. Now he hopes his father will leave the job and rest at home. According to reports, his elder brother is also a CA by profession, which inspired him to take this path. He cleared the CA exam two years back, and it improved their economic conditions to a great extent. Now, the duo wants their father to take retirement.

Know How He Prepared For The Exam

During the preparation time, Vaibhav mentioned that he used to get tired after studying for 10 hours daily. To refresh his mind, he used to buffer the social media platforms and watch web series on Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. He also used to play sports and go for long walks, which made him feel more inclined toward studies.

In a report by The Times of India, Vaibhav said, "I also brush up on concepts regularly. I increased my study time to 10-12 hours in the past four months. I also brush up on concepts regularly." He is greatly inspired by his elder brother, who worked hard with consistent determination to clear the CA exam two years back.

The CA inter exam was held from November 2 to 17, and the final exam was conducted on November 1, 2022, by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). According to official statistics, 11.09 per cent of students cleared the final exam, and 12.72 per cent of candidates passed the inter-exam.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Government Approves Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme, Over 1.3 Lakh Employees To Benefit

