'Vaccine On Wheels': Pune Innoculates 5,000 Vulnerable People Against COVID In 20 Days

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) special “vaccine on wheels” initiative has been able to ensure vaccinations for the most vulnerable population, including senior citizens, specially-abled children, homeless, beggars, and the third gender population.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   17 July 2021 8:19 AM GMT
Writer : Zara Antoinette Kennedy | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Vaccine On Wheels: Pune Innoculates 5,000 Vulnerable People Against COVID In 20 Days

Image Credits: Twitter/PrakashJavadekar

The Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) has been able to ensure vaccination for the vulnerable population, who would otherwise find it challenging to get inoculated, with its 'vaccine on wheels' initiative.

Making A Difference, One Jab At A Time

Over the last 20 days, as many as 5,000 Punekars, including senior citizens, specially-abled children, homeless, beggars, the third gender population, and others without official documents were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rubal Agarwal, the outgoing additional commissioner at PMC who has been instrumental in leading the initiative said, "We at PMC would like to ensure that every person, especially the most vulnerable people have easy access to the vaccine, as is their right. Through this drive, we have been able to take the vaccine to the people who would not be able to or face difficulty to come to vaccination sites. Many organizations and political representatives have come forward to push the drive further,'' reported The Hindustan Times.

A press release issued by the PMC, in the last 20 days, between June 25 and July 14, indicates that the civic body was also able to vaccinate people living in areas like Buddha Vihar, near the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, and also hawkers, autorickshaw drivers, and laborers.


Telangana Vaccination Mission

Earlier in the year, the Telangana government had undertaken a similar ' vaccination on wheels' drive, for people belonging to high-risk groups but was soon extended to slum dwellers as well.

Initially, the state government had been administering vaccines through this drive to people in high-risk groups such as vendors of vegetables, fruits, shopkeepers of grocery stores, meat shops, and others. The State's Chief Secretary had announced that 26 lakh people in this group had been given the jab and that 30 vehicles had been put to use to vaccinate the remaining in the category, according to The Hindu.

Also Read: Free Food For COVID Vaccine Shot! Chandigarh Vendor's Offer Raises Spirits






Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Remote Intern

I am an aspiring journalist with an avid appreciation for the law and a chutzpah that's only seen in admirers of these disciplines. I am currently pursuing a triple major in English, Journalism, and Psychology.

Palak Agrawal

