Uttarakhand: COVID-19 Positive Labourers To Get Free Treatment At Govt, Private Hospitals

To help the 6.75 lakh migrant labourers and their families who are working on various projects in the state, the Uttarakhand government has decided to give free treatment for COVID-19. Uttarakhand state cabinet minister, Harak Singh Rawat, who is also in charge of the labour department, said the government would provide assistance to the workers and their dependents who are engaged in several projects.

The workers, most of whom are from Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, are working in the Char Dham Pariyojana project, Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line, mining fields and several others. The state labour department officials said that all the 6.75 lakh workers registered with the state Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) would be eligible for the assistance. The Char Dham project is linked to the Sino-India border and is of strategic importance. Labour secretary Harbans Singh Chug informed the media that the workers would get medical help in both governments as well as private hospitals according to Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). Workers earning less than Rs 21,000 per month would get free medical help from private, and government hospitals, The New Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file its reply on the vaccination of thousands of workers from Nepal working on various projects in the state. The directions came from a division bench comprising Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma.

The state government on Wednesday informed that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the state has come down from 23 per cent to 18 per cent and the testing rate at present is double the national average. On Wednesday, the state recorded 4,492 new cases and 193 deaths. The total number of cases in the state now stands at three lakh while the cumulative death toll is 5325. At present, there are 73,172 actives cases and over 2.21 lakh people have recovered so far.

