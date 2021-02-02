Uplifting

Uttar Pradesh: MBA Graduate Opens Tea Stall After COVID-19 Pandemic Shut His Business

After his networking firm in Haryana suffered a loss due to COVID-19 pandemic, MBA diploma holder Kamlesh decided to open a tea stall in Prayagraj avenue.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   2 Feb 2021 1:32 PM GMT
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: The Times of India 

When many people were shattered by the pandemic after losing their jobs, a 29-year-old man from Prayagraj has successfully turned the tragedy into opportunity.

MBA diploma holder Kamlesh had invested ₹10 lakh in a networking firm in Haryana, but his business was under loss due to COVID-19 pandemic. Kamlesh had to eventually shut the store. Instead of sulking and being negative, he decided to open a tea stall in Prayagraj avenue.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'vocal for local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' concept, he took the loss in stride and decided to open a tea stall, reported The Times of India.

With this venture, he wants to convey the message that no work is small, especially when it is a matter of survival. He said, "When pessimism and depression started dominating me, this idea of opening a tea stall with the name 'MBA Tandoori Chai' in the civil lines area clicked me."

He completed his MBA from SR College of Lucknow after graduating in commerce from Harishchandra PG College in Varanasi. After his chai business clicked, he has expanded his business and has come up with more stalls serving momos and burgers to customers.

Having invested ₹8000 in the tea business, Kamlesh is now able to provide employment to six other youths, who assist him in his work.

Kamlesh proudly says his MBA degree was very useful and will be useful to expand his business, where his qualification will surely help in planning and executing the ideas related to the business.

He named his stall 'MBA Tandoori Chai' to send out a positive message to the youth of India that there is no substitute for hard work and in case of unemployment, use your skills to own an enterprise.

