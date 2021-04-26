Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad Gurdwara Starts 'Oxygen Langar' To Aid COVID-19 Patients

India recorded over 3.52 lakh new coronavirus cases and 2,812 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the data furnished by the Union Health Ministry. The country has emerged as the global hotspot for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Good samaritans and several social organisations on receiving desperate calls and messages amid a severe shortage of medical oxygen, have stepped up to pool resources and arrange aid to help critically ill patients.

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the Gurudwara Samiti of the Indirapuram locality has started 'oxygen langar' to provide oxygen cylinders in its premises to the COVID-19 patients till the time they find a bed for hospitalisation or for home isolation patients whose saturation levels have dropped significantly.

"Till now, we've been able to save around 200 lives. We request Ghaziabad DM and VK Singh ji to provide us with 25 oxygen cylinders for 12 hours which will help us save 1000 lives," said one of the volunteers, reported The Indian Express.

#WATCH 'Oxygen Langar' at Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Indirapuram, to help COVID19 patients#Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/L1yITzUchl — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

"We are not giving or refilling oxygen cylinders. We are asking people to come here to the Indirapuram Gurudwara along with the patient in their car, and we will provide oxygen to them. Be it two, four or 8 hours, we will provide oxygen till the time the patient is not getting a bed in the hospital," said one of the Gurudwara members in a viral video.

"Be it two, four, or 8 hours, we will provide oxygen till the time the patient doesn't get a bed in hospital," he added.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tySjQN5syT — KJS DHILLON (@Tiny_Dhillon) April 23, 2021

According to The Tribune, a car is sent to the patient as soon as the Gurudwara receives a call on the helpline number. Once the patient reaches their premises, they are provided with an uninterrupted oxygen supply until the oxygen level reaches the safe level or till a hospital bed is allocated.

To avail of the facility, one can contact the members on the helpline number —9097041313.

Netizens have praised Samiti's act of extending selfless service at a time when hospitals are overburdened with long queues of patients and a massive rise in COVID-19 fatalities.

