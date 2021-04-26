Uplifting

Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad Gurdwara Starts 'Oxygen Langar' To Aid COVID-19 Patients

The Gurudwara Samiti of the Indirapuram locality has started 'oxygen langar' to provide oxygen cylinders in its premises to the COVID-19 patients till the time they find a bed for hospitalisation.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   26 April 2021 10:38 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad Gurdwara Starts Oxygen Langar To Aid COVID-19 Patients

Image Credits: News18

India recorded over 3.52 lakh new coronavirus cases and 2,812 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the data furnished by the Union Health Ministry. The country has emerged as the global hotspot for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Good samaritans and several social organisations on receiving desperate calls and messages amid a severe shortage of medical oxygen, have stepped up to pool resources and arrange aid to help critically ill patients.

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the Gurudwara Samiti of the Indirapuram locality has started 'oxygen langar' to provide oxygen cylinders in its premises to the COVID-19 patients till the time they find a bed for hospitalisation or for home isolation patients whose saturation levels have dropped significantly.

"Till now, we've been able to save around 200 lives. We request Ghaziabad DM and VK Singh ji to provide us with 25 oxygen cylinders for 12 hours which will help us save 1000 lives," said one of the volunteers, reported The Indian Express.

"We are not giving or refilling oxygen cylinders. We are asking people to come here to the Indirapuram Gurudwara along with the patient in their car, and we will provide oxygen to them. Be it two, four or 8 hours, we will provide oxygen till the time the patient is not getting a bed in the hospital," said one of the Gurudwara members in a viral video.

"Be it two, four, or 8 hours, we will provide oxygen till the time the patient doesn't get a bed in hospital," he added.

According to The Tribune, a car is sent to the patient as soon as the Gurudwara receives a call on the helpline number. Once the patient reaches their premises, they are provided with an uninterrupted oxygen supply until the oxygen level reaches the safe level or till a hospital bed is allocated.

To avail of the facility, one can contact the members on the helpline number —9097041313.

Netizens have praised Samiti's act of extending selfless service at a time when hospitals are overburdened with long queues of patients and a massive rise in COVID-19 fatalities.


Also Read: Delhi High Court Has Warned That Anyone Found Obstructing Oxygen Will Be Hanged

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian