Caste discrimination
Uttar Pradesh: 11-Year-Old Student With High IQ Promoted By Two Class To Study In Class 9

Image Credit: Twitter/ Pratik Joseph 

Uplifting
Uttar Pradesh,  7 Nov 2022 10:53 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

An 11-year-old boy from Kanpur has been promoted to class 9 from class 7 in the current session at Raghukul Vidyalaya, Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education decided to promote the student by two classes after seeing his intellect.

At the Raghukul Vidyalaya, Krishnanagar in Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh, an 11-year-old boy, Yashvardhan Singh, proved his intelligence and has come under the spotlight. He was granted special permission by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Friday (November 4) to get promoted by two classes.

He has been promoted to class nine from class seven as the board found his intelligence quotient (IQ) higher than expected. Yashvardhan's father submitted an application to the board authorities for his son's direct admission to class nine from seven based on his high intelligence.

Several Assessments Conducted

During the process, Yashvardhan went through several tests and IQ assessment sessions which analysed his mental ability, memory and general knowledge. The board tested his IQ officially, in which he secured 129 marks.

He has always been under the spotlight for his intelligence and mental ability. Last September, he and his family also met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, where he was praised for his intelligence.

Yashvardhan's Other Activities

Notably, the 11-year-old boy also offers coaching classes to civil service aspirants. He also wishes to do something on the same line, but only after he's eligible. The minimum age for appearing in the civil service exam is 21 years.

According to a Times of India report, Yashvardhan's father mentioned that his son had extraordinary talent since childhood, and now he has started giving classes to civil service students. With his promotion to class nine from the current academic year, he is set to appear for the board exam in 2024 at 13.

However, the minimum age to appear for the class 10 board examination is 14 years. According to his parents, he is currently focusing on his school studies as that's the primary goal. In the future, he will appear for competitive examinations.

