US Boy Who Saved His Sister From Dog Attack Celebrates Rakshabandhan, Wins Hearts

The six-year-old Bridger Walker who was hailed as a hero after he risked his life in an attempt to save his sister from a dog attack. He has been winning hearts all over again when he celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

The boy's aunt has shared a post on Instagram, showing Bridger and his sister celebrating the festival after learning why it was celebrated.

His aunt Nikki Walker shared the images of the adorable sibling that were widely shared on the internet. She posted an image showing his sister tying a rakhi on his wrist.

"Bridger's story has resonated with people across the world and has travelled to places like Mexico, Brazil, Ireland, Iran, South Africa, Japan, and India—just to name a handful. Our new connections to these places have allowed us to cross boundaries, unifying us in the love that a brother can have for his sister," his aunt wrote while sharing the image.

She also explained how the family got to learn about the festival and its significance.

"During this festival, a sister ties a thread around her brother's wrist as a symbol of their love and as a testament that the brother will protect his sister. I read that this action is also meant to protect the brother from bad influences. I love this sentiment of brothers and sisters caring for one another and find it very appropriate that we would get to celebrate Raksha Bandhan today," she added in the post.

Bridger Walker, who lives in the western US state of Wyoming, put himself between a German Shepherd mix and his little sister as the dog was about to attack the four-year-old girl.

In the process of saving his sister, he was bitten badly in the cheek and underwent emergency surgery during which he had 90 stitches put in his face.

