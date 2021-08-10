This Teen Has Developed A Platform That Makes Donation Easier

Sixteen-year-old Ruhaan Chopra from New Delhi has been making a place for himself by launching a platform to help people donate money easily. The uncertainity of the COVID pandemic only strengthened his resolve of reaching out to people in need. He launched 'Karitaas', a platform for people who want to donate but cannot zero down upon one single issue that needs to be addressed. The donor can take a quiz that they relate to the most on the app or their website.

The Road Till Now

Chopra told The Logical Indian, "Till now, we have had about 150-200 different donors who have contributed to causes on our website and have raised almost ₹ 2.5 lakh from such donations." The most-accomplished achievement of the teenager has been providing adequate tarpaulins to 300 people during floods. Until now, they have not approached investors for financial help.

Explaining the nitty-gritty of the Karitaas, he said that whenever somebody wants to donate in cash, they are often preplexed about which cause to put their money into. This deters one's resolve to donate something that might change somebody else's life. Even though several platforms enable donations, they do not guide people to the right cause. Therefore, on Karitaas, one can take a quiz that would help them judge better as to what they care about the most. Talking about the payment method, the teenager said that he wants to make it as simple as digital payment.

Further Endeavours

Chopra is now focusing on expanding the operations by launching an app for the same platform. He would now dive into relying upon user acquisition through a partner network that would help users earn rewards through different apps and use the rewards they earn on the app to get benefits in the real world. For the first, the platform would collaborate with digital payments apps which would issue 'Karitaas coins' as rewards that people can accumulate and donate. For the second, they would look at tying up with charities listed on the app for people to explore and engage. Users showing up for causes at nearby charities will help them earn more coins to use further to donate. Each user based on coins would reach a level that would unlock benefits through the partner network.

Talking about the need for this program, Chopra said the idea was not confined to helping people during just COVID, but also to help people find their cause which could range from helping the elderly to rehabilitating the strays.

Also Read: Abandoned By Parents Two Times, Baby Boy Put Up For Adoption