Shelter For All: UP Provides Housing To Over 5 Lakh People Under Govt Scheme

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, September 1, provided house keys to 5.51 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Rural(PMAY-G) and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana-Rural (CMAY-G) on Wednesday.

Women remained the maximum number of beneficiaries (70 percent) under the scheme. Adityanath said this would help them to move towards the path of self-reliance, India Today reported.

The people attended the program through video conferencing; only five people from Ayodhya, Sonbhadra, Raebareli were given the keys in person. Yogi said the state government's efforts and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream was finally turned into reality.

"Within just four years, over 4.73 lakh houses have been made available to people in rural and urban areas. Today 5.51 lakh beneficiaries are entering their homes. I extend my congratulations and best wishes for this too," said the CM.

Calling Out Previous Govt

Highlighting the government's achievements, Adityanath said that nearly 42 lakh people received shelter in the last four years, and the figures are way more than the previous government's record.

"In the last 30 years, only 53 lakh people were housed. The previous governments did not have 'the poor, village, farmers, youth and women' ' on their agenda," he added.

He said that most corruption took place during the previous regime, which set their eyes on the money meant for the vulnerable. Only half of the total money allocated was received by the beneficiaries before implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The current government opened bank accounts of the poor through Jan Dhan Yojana and assured the money was received directly by the owner, Adityanath added.

He said that casteism, regionalism and nepotism were primary obstacles in the state's development.

"Today, the poor are moving towards development. Because, if a good government is elected, then the benefit of the schemes will be availed without discrimination," he said.

