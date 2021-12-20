All section
UP Govt Steps Ahead, Set To Launch Happiness Curriculum From Next Session

Image Credit: Unsplash, Wikipedia

Uplifting
Uttar Pradesh,  20 Dec 2021 10:51 AM GMT

After Chhattisgarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh becomes the third state to begin preparations of launching a 'happiness curriculum' for primary classes to sensitize students towards nature, society and the country.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is launching a 'happiness curriculum' for primary classes from the next session; the pilot project aims to sensitize students about nature, society and the country.

The syllabus that would be implemented for classes 1 to 8 would help the children connect better with themselves and their families and help them understand the interrelationships. Further, the state in charge (happiness curriculum), Saurabh Malviya, said that the children would also be taught to meditate.

Pilot Project In 150 Schools

The Times of India reported that Malviya also said that the government is developed while keeping in mind the cultural and geographical conditions of Uttar Pradesh. In the pilot project, 150 schools in 15 districts have been asked to work on the curriculum design.

About 32 teachers in a workshop are working together to prepare the subject matter, who would prepare five books for classes 1 to 5. The state would consider implementing the curriculum in 1,30,000 schools after evaluating the project's progress, Shravan Shukla, a trainer at the workshop, said. The program will be implemented in the next session beginning in April 2022.

Started By Delhi Government

Happiness Curriculum is an educational program for children studying in the nursery to grade eight in schools run by the Government of Delhi since July 2018. The initiative's objective is to improve the mental well-being of pupils, and it teaches mindfulness, social-emotional learning, critical thinking, problem-solving, and relationship building. Moreover, the project aims to build emotional awareness and equip the students and the environment with skills to remain purpose-driven. Implementing the happiness curriculum has been a positive step towards a reformed education in India.

