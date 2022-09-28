Uttar Pradesh: Underprivileged Kids Setup Durga Pandal Using Recycled Waste To Convey Theme Of Women Empowerment

The annual festival of Durga Puja, which reveres the goddess Durga, sets the pace with many people coming together to build their pandals as a homage to the goddess. It comes along with several interesting themes ranging from environmental ideas to socio-political issues.

One such pandal that would be joining along in the celebrations would be set up by the underprivileged school-going children of Vikas Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. Built around the themes of women empowerment, they opted for a green pandal consisting of reused and recycled materials.

A One-Of-A-Kind Homage

Amidst the many attractive pandals that are being set across the country ahead of the festivities, a few children of Vikas Nagar, Sector-9, decided to put up a humble pandal that resonates with their ideologies. Going off the beat, they opted to showcase two themes through their pandal - "recycle and reuse" and "women empowerment". Both of them being socially relevant messages, the students dedicated a good amount of thought to putting it together.

The children who are setting up the pandal come from lesser privileged backgrounds and attend the free school run by the Bal Shashwat Foundation. It was from these school grounds that they were taught and trained in the many handicraft skills.

With this knowledge in hand, they decorated the pandal using materials that can be easily spotted lying around, such as newspaper waste, unused bottles, tin and iron, old sarees, balls, glass bottles and other unused household items. A report by the Hindustan Times conveyed how the children were seen crafting birds, cages, and other decorations carefully with the materials they had picked across.

Furthermore, the image of the goddess Durga will be shown to reflect the brave freedom fighter Rani Lakshmi Bai to send an important message on women empowerment.

Adding on to this, the secretary of the Shashwat social and cultural club of Vikas Nagar, Mritunjoy Mukherjee, said that they would also be organising Kumari Puja, an event in which girls aged from one to sixteen will represent the goddess and will be worshipped in front of the idol.

