Jabs With Kebabs! Indian-Origin Brothers' Restaurant In UK Encourages Locals To Get Vaccinated

Two brothers of Indian-origin have started an initiative at their eatery in UK's Kent to encourage the locals to get vaccinated. Named Rav and Raj Chopra, they turned their restaurant into an inoculation centre, with scrumptious kebabs as an incentive.

The V's Punjabi Grill is a family-run restaurant known for its Indian delicacies. Since January 10, scores of people have turned up to get themselves jabbed and eat the delicious food the eatery has to offer.



Pandemic Hits Home

For the Chopras, COVID-19 has been a harrowing experience. Speaking to The Guardian, Raj talks about his father, Jagtar Chopra, who contracted the deadly virus. "From a personal point of view, it was very debilitating to see Dad like that, and it got everyone's emotions in play. To see it hit home so close to our hearts, it was a tough pill- pardon the pun- to take."

The 74-year-old man still cannot believe that he fought through it all. "I thought I wasn't going to make it; it was so bad. I was in the hospital for about six nights, and I was ill, but thanks to all doctors, all the staff, I pulled through," recalls Jagtar Chopra.



An Inspiring Silver Lining

However, the virus did not deter the family down. Calling the experience a 'silver lining', the brothers took it upon themselves to do their bit for the local community. "Every cloud has a silver lining, and it's inspired us to emphasise the job that we do, help the community and the fellow citizens in our home town and try and protect as many people as possible," Raj Chopra adds.





Rav and Raj Chopra are encouraging people to attend the walk-in #Covid19 vaccination clinic they have opened at their restaurant, in Gravesend, today. #GrabAJabAndAKebab pic.twitter.com/L4ixDo3aB9 — NHS South East (@NHSsoutheast) January 22, 2022

The V's Punjabi Grill is one of the many pop-up sites for inoculation, part of the National Health Service (NHS) vaccination programme. Medical experts are also available to give necessary advice and jab the public. The endeavour has been a success, with the local leader named Adam Holloway calling it 'fabulous.'



"We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get their jab. We're going into the homes, care homes, volunteer organisations as well as the taxi and bus providers," Outlook quoted Dr Nikki Kamani, NHS' Indian-origin deputy lead of the Covid Vaccination Programme.



Similar pop-up sites are available across the UK as well that are alongside stadiums, nightclubs, shopping malls, etc. Initiatives like Jab Cabs and Booster Buses are present in cities like Manchester and Birmingham, to take people to the nearest vaccination centre.



