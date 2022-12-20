All section
Caste discrimination
Friend Turned Family: Know How This UK-Based Journalist Became Godfather To UP-Based Auto Drivers Newborn

Image Credits: Twitter 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'Friend Turned Family': Know How This UK-Based Journalist Became Godfather To UP-Based Auto Driver's Newborn

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Maharashtra,  20 Dec 2022 11:34 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Human rights journalist Joe Wallen proudly introduced his godson to Twitteratis, by writing, "Did not have being a godfather to a newborn in Uttar Pradesh on my bingo card for this year but here he is, Yusuf Mubarak Ali."

It is said that friendships can be formed in the most unlikely of places. True to this statement, a UK-based journalist narrates how his unexpected friendship with an auto driver in Mumbai grew into him being their extended family.

Joe Wallen, an award-winning human rights journalist, had recently taken to Twitter to express his joy over being asked to be the godfather to his friend's newborn. The thread is now winning hearts online for the unusual and heartwarming story of friendship.

A Godfather Across The Continent

Mumbai, the city of dreams, has seen many people come from around the country and the world in pursuit of their personal ambitions. Many among them cross each other's paths and make for some interesting stories that the city holds close to its heart. One such story was that of journalist Joe and auto driver Shaan's. The thread, which has now gone viral on the internet, is winning the hearts of netizens who have joined along in celebrations to welcome Shaan's newborn.

Joe and Shaan met during the journalist's visit to Mumbai in December 2021. Joe had hired Shaan's auto to take him to a few places in and around the city, and that was the start of a beautiful friendship. Shaan began driving him every day since then, and even as they parted ways, they made sure to stay in touch. Recently Shah informed him that his wife had given birth to a son named Yusuf (Urdu for Joseph) and asked Joe to be his son's godfather.


Sharing the joyous news through his official handle, Joe wrote, "Did not have being a godfather to a newborn in Uttar Pradesh on my bingo card for this year but here he is, Yusuf Mubarak Ali." Taking on the godfather role in all its seriousness, he also conveyed that he hoped the kid would grow up to play cricket for India one day.


Joe also extended his gratitude to the online community and said, "Quite a few of you on here helped her (Shaan's wife) get medical treatment when she needed it." Shaan's wife had undergone complications during her pregnancy as she resides in a small village in remote Uttar Pradesh. Thankfully, with the kind of timely help that reached out to her, both baby and mother are said to be in good health.


Netizens Pour In Love

The story about the friendship-turned-into-family received thousands of likes and retweets from netizens. Many users commented their congratulations to the new parents and poured in their blessings to the family. A user named Sian Mexsom commented, "Congrats to Shaan and his wife on their new arrival. Being a godparent is a very special relationship, you'll gain so much from it." Yet another user wrote, "Fate sometimes takes us to the most unexpected and beautiful places. So happy for all of you. Love and hugs to little baby Yusuf."


A user named Saptarshi Ray commented, "Wear your responsibility well, as I'm sure you will. You must write about this wonderful tale too surely?" Responding to this, the journalist said, "A lot of people have told me to write about me and Shaan's friendship funnily enough - I think it would make for a really nice piece at some point, for sure!" Surely enough, he has now penned down his friendship story with Shaan for the Telegraph, where he is currently posted as the South Asia Correspondent.

Also Read: Here's How This Auto Driver Turned Mumbai Traffic Into "Most Innovative Hour" For This Passenger, Others

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
