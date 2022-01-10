This Venture Is Helping Specially-Abled Performing Artists Get On Stage, Earn Dignified Living

Keval and Deepak, in the literal sense, didn't have sight, but they did have a vision for creating a group for anyone who faced the same fate as them, as both believed there is a lot of talent around. All that was needed was an opportunity for these talents to shine.

Udaan, their venture, hence believes in inclusivity and their talent list is unaffected by caste, creed, or geographical boundaries. Uncompromising with the standard of performance.

Together they have uncovered raw talents throughout the country, not only limited to their hometown, Mumbai, but even in the different rural areas of Maharashtra. Their portfolio includes evergreen and latest Bollywood music, Bhakt Sangeet, Jain Stavan, Ghazals, Qawalis, Marathis film songs, Marathi Laavani, Marathi Bhaktigeet, Superhit English numbers, Track singing, Western classical performances, Jazz, Fusion, Soft rock, Instrumental music for the reception and corporate vents, and the list goes on.

Udaan has collaborated with superstars like Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chouhan, Shaan, Alka Yagnik, and many more. They have also been featured on popular television shows like Comedy Ka Daily Soap ~ Sony, Ek Se Badhkar Ek Jalwe Sitaron Ke Zee, India's Got Talent - Colors. The venture has been backed up, aided, and cheered by superstars like Salman Khan, Sonu Nigam, Jackie Shroff, Juhi Chawla, Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, and many more, of which many of the stars have organised shows for Udaan.

It doesn't come as a surprise that Udaan has a long list of patrons to boast about.

To further vouch for the immense talent that the group collectively holds, they have a long list of accolades like performing throughout various states in the country, to touring abroad in cities like Los Angeles, New Jersey, Chicago, New York, Tampa, Atlanta, Orlando to show.

All these surely make Udaan one of the most experienced and talented groups for any talent seeker or event organizer to have.

To book Udaan for a powerful performance at your event

