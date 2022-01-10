All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
This Venture Is Helping Specially-Abled Performing Artists Get On Stage, Earn Dignified Living

Image Credits: Atypical Advantage

Uplifting
From our friends atAtypical Advantage

This Venture Is Helping Specially-Abled Performing Artists Get On Stage, Earn Dignified Living

Atypical Advantage

Writer: Atypical Advantage

Atypical Advantage

Atypical Advantage

Writer

Atypical Advantage is India’s largest inclusive platform to generate livelihood for persons with disabilities. With our platform anyone can Hire individuals, performing Artists , Buy Artwork, Avail Services, Shop at our store or Volunteer. Every time anyone takes a step further with us, we get closer to the ultimate goal of creating more equitable world for Persons with disabilities. Visit https://atypicaladvantage.in/ to see inclusion in action

See article by Atypical Advantage

Maharashtra,  10 Jan 2022 9:02 AM GMT

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Started by duo Keval and Deepak, Udaan Entertainment Group seeks to empower the specially-abled artists by polishing their abilities and turning society more inclusive by helping them earn a dignified living.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Keval and Deepak, in the literal sense, didn't have sight, but they did have a vision for creating a group for anyone who faced the same fate as them, as both believed there is a lot of talent around. All that was needed was an opportunity for these talents to shine.

Udaan, their venture, hence believes in inclusivity and their talent list is unaffected by caste, creed, or geographical boundaries. Uncompromising with the standard of performance.

Together they have uncovered raw talents throughout the country, not only limited to their hometown, Mumbai, but even in the different rural areas of Maharashtra. Their portfolio includes evergreen and latest Bollywood music, Bhakt Sangeet, Jain Stavan, Ghazals, Qawalis, Marathis film songs, Marathi Laavani, Marathi Bhaktigeet, Superhit English numbers, Track singing, Western classical performances, Jazz, Fusion, Soft rock, Instrumental music for the reception and corporate vents, and the list goes on.

Udaan has collaborated with superstars like Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chouhan, Shaan, Alka Yagnik, and many more. They have also been featured on popular television shows like Comedy Ka Daily Soap ~ Sony, Ek Se Badhkar Ek Jalwe Sitaron Ke Zee, India's Got Talent - Colors. The venture has been backed up, aided, and cheered by superstars like Salman Khan, Sonu Nigam, Jackie Shroff, Juhi Chawla, Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, and many more, of which many of the stars have organised shows for Udaan.

It doesn't come as a surprise that Udaan has a long list of patrons to boast about.

To further vouch for the immense talent that the group collectively holds, they have a long list of accolades like performing throughout various states in the country, to touring abroad in cities like Los Angeles, New Jersey, Chicago, New York, Tampa, Atlanta, Orlando to show.

All these surely make Udaan one of the most experienced and talented groups for any talent seeker or event organizer to have.

To book Udaan for a powerful performance at your event, visit here.

Also Read: 14-Yr-Old Bharath Subramaniyam Becomes India's 73rd Chess Grand Master

https://thelogicalindian.com/story-feed/sports/14-yr-old-bharath-subramaniyam-becomes-indias-73rd-chess-grand-master-33165

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Atypical Advantage
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Udaan Entertainment Group 
Specially-Abled Artists 
Bollywood 
Ability Beyond Disability 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X