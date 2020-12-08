Uplifting

Jammu &Kashmir: Indian Army Sends Back Girls Who Inadvertently Crossed LoC With Sweets And Gifts

Laiba Zabair,17, and her younger sister, Sana Zabair,13, are both residents of Kahuta Tehsil situated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   8 Dec 2020 1:05 PM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Abhishek M
Jammu &Kashmir: Indian Army Sends Back Girls Who Inadvertently Crossed LoC With Sweets And Gifts

Image Credits: ANI/Twitter

Two minor girls belonging to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, were sent back with sweets and gifts by the Indian Army.

Laiba Zabair,17, and her younger sister, Sana Zabair,13, are both residents of Kahuta Tehsil situated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

After being spotted by the Indian Army outside their borders, they were detained on Sunday.

"Two girls of Abbasspur, Tehsil Forward Kahuta of PoK, who had inadvertently crossed into the Indian side in Poonch, have been repatriated from the Chakan Da Bagh (CDB) crossing point today," quoted India Today as defence spokesperson saying it.

In a video shared online, the girl could be seen thanking and appreciating this kind gesture of the officials.

Both the sisters were handed over at the Chakan Da Bagh point in the presence of civilian and military officials of Pakistan.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Muslim Man Donates Land Worth At Least ₹80 Lakh For Hanuman Temple

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

contributor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian