Jammu &Kashmir: Indian Army Sends Back Girls Who Inadvertently Crossed LoC With Sweets And Gifts

Two minor girls belonging to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, were sent back with sweets and gifts by the Indian Army.
Laiba Zabair,17, and her younger sister, Sana Zabair,13, are both residents of Kahuta Tehsil situated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
After being spotted by the Indian Army outside their borders, they were detained on Sunday.
"Two girls of Abbasspur, Tehsil Forward Kahuta of PoK, who had inadvertently crossed into the Indian side in Poonch, have been repatriated from the Chakan Da Bagh (CDB) crossing point today," quoted India Today as defence spokesperson saying it.
In a video shared online, the girl could be seen thanking and appreciating this kind gesture of the officials.
Both the sisters were handed over at the Chakan Da Bagh point in the presence of civilian and military officials of Pakistan.
