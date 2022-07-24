Wish Fulfilled! Two Bengaluru Boys Battling Cancer Made Police Officers For Few Hours, Netizens React

The Bengaluru South East Division on Saturday fulfilled the wish of two critically ill children who have cancer by making them police officers for a few hours. According to officials, the boys always dreamed of becoming top cops to serve society, which couldn't be fulfilled due to severe diseases that developed.



Two Bengaluru boys, Mohammed Salman and Mithilesh, were made Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) for two hours by the South East Division of the city's police. The kids wore police uniforms and stayed at the premises to witness how the administration functions.

The entire thing became possible due to NGO Make A Wish, which made the whole arrangement. It helped both the children to fulfil their dream of being police officers, reported Hindustan Times.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bengaluru South East Division, took to Twitter and expressed his happiness and satisfaction after making the dream of critically ill kids come true. "A humbling day as I stood in attention to DCPs for the day. Courageous children, who are fighting a difficult disease and we played a small part in making their wish come true, albeit for a few hours only. Happiness unlimited for them and satisfaction for us," he said.

A humbling day as I stood in attention to DCPs for the day. Courageous children, who are fighting a difficult disease and we played a small part in making their wish come true, albeit for a few hours only. Happiness unlimited for them and satisfaction for us. pic.twitter.com/4oEFrDcPz9 — C K Baba. I.P.S (@DCPSEBCP) July 21, 2022

Who Are Salman And Mithilesh?

The 13-year-old kids are identified as Mithilesh S and Mohammed Salman. Mithilesh is fighting a battle with acute lymphocytic leukaemia, a type of blood and bone marrow cancer that threatens white blood cells. He studies at Bommanahalli government school.

While Salman is being treated for thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder that threatens haemoglobin production in the body. He is a native of the Kottayam region in Kerala.

Netizens React

After seeing the heartwarming gesture of the Bengaluru police, Netizens took to Twitter and other social media platforms to share their feeling for the kids. Many users were seen thanking the DCP and his team for taking such an uplifting step that pressed Humanity for a positive reason.

A user wrote, "Remarkable and Memorable Gift by the respected DCP Mr C K BABA to this ailing teenager. And this is a Record in the History of Bangalore Police on the Humanity Shown by the IPS officer. Congratulations to the Teenagers. May God give them Good Health."

Another user, in a reply, wrote, "Thank you for your kindness and compassion shown during the children's difficult times. Going beyond the call of duty."

Also Read: 'Outbreak Has Spread Rapidly': WHO Declares Monkeypox A Global Health Emergency Amid Rising Cases