Ten Remote Tribal Villages In Pune To Get Free Electricity

More than ten remote tribal villages around the Pune district are set to get free electricity in the next six months. A bunch of skilful social entrepreneurs have started a project named 'Urja' initiated by Tree Foundation. Under this project, all these villages will get a new lease of life after getting electrified.

According to Punekarnews.in, more than ten organisations have joined hands to generate electricity in these areas. All the selected villages have waterfalls in the nearby hills, which provides the potential for hydropower generation. This will supply a sustainable source of electricity to the villages throughout the year.



The shortage of electricity makes the people living in these areas lose their jobs and other economic opportunities. Besides, it affects easy access of water into the village whereas the handpump for the village pump doesn't work correctly.

Bringing Positive Change

According to the founders, the project will benefit households, schools, and public areas among others. The action plan will cover suitable technologies for providing the settlements with access to electricity.



TREEi Innovative Foundation is the project's lead partner, whereas the Kirloskar Brother Limited is imparting the needed technical expertise and technical quality management. Rotary Club Of Pune Metro, VertexX Inc Pvt. Ltd, RED FM, RISO Band ISEED, Nirjara Group and United Nations are also supporting the cause.



"The world keeps changing every day, and this change is meant for good. The people from rural and tribal parts of India are entitled to a good change and a better lifestyle. Electricity can play a major factor in that. Mission URJA is an attempt for this positive change. Join hands for betterment," Ketaki Takale, Co-Founder of VertexX Inc Pvt. Ltd, told Pune-based Punekarnews.in.

