Transcending Stereotypes! Transwomen & Acid Attack Survivors Take Up New Roles At First National Lok Adalat

Lok Adalat is one of the alternative dispute redressal forums in the country where pending cases from the court or at the pre-litigation stage are settled amicably. The first Lok Adalat session held in 2023 by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) saw a positive representation from communities commonly not seen on legal benches.

This year, the DSLSA has asked people from the transgender community, acid attack survivors, and people from disenfranchised communities to be a part of court proceedings as associate members. The inclusivity brought in within the Adalat is a huge step ahead toward ensuring each and every community is heard and has their space.

A Group For One & All

Associate members in Lok Adalats help judges settle cases, and this duty has been picked up by an inclusive group of trans people, acid attack survivors, and others this year. District Judge Mukesh Kumar Gupta, DSLSA member secretary at Saket court, conveyed that they were hoping to include more people from the fringes of society.

Preparations for the Adalat session had begun several months ago, with judges making referrals of cases that fall under the scope of settlement. As per the information provided by Gupta, the referrals are currently over 2 lakh cases - the highest ever figure since Lok Adalats started. The cases that have commonly made it to the Adalat before the court of law include civil, matrimonial disputes and criminal compoundable cases.

Opportunities Transcending Stereotypes

Manpreet, a 32-year-old trans-woman and a transgender activist, will be among the members assisting the judge in civil disputes. A report by the Indian Express quoted her saying, "There is a taboo that we're violent, and most of us are involved in sex work. The Lok Adalat is a good platform for us to be seen in another role."

Donning the black suit and taking up responsible posts at the Lok Adalat were also many others like 23-year-old Raghavi to 39-year-old Mohini, who hope to be a judge someday soon. Most of them are law students who believe that the platform would give them much-needed visibility. For several trans people selected to the Adalat, the space helps them go beyond the stereotypical idea of trans existence.

The acid attack survivors took a while to be at ease with the new surroundings as many of them confined themselves after they were subjected to the heinous attack. Apart from fearing their surroundings, they have to gather a lot more courage to get used to their new way of life. Mohini, an acid attack survivor, was initially nervous even about sitting next to the judge. However, the judge ensured that they all felt at ease and happily cleared up their doubts related to the legal space.

Another victim, Shama, said that the judge was kind enough to help her understand the proceedings and assisted her throughout, as she was not fluent in English. The members spent a productive day on February 11, sitting next to the judge and hearing civil disputes play out at the first Lok Adalat in Delhi's trial courts.

