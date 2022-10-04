Historic Feat! Traditional Gollabhama Saree From Telangana Features In UNESCO's List Of Iconic Textile Crafts

Right after Ramappa temple made its way into the list of World Heritage Sites of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Culture Organisation (UNESCO), adding yet another feather to the crowned jewels of Telangana, Siddipet's Gollabhama Sarees found its place in the UNESCO's list of iconic textile crafts of the Indian Nation.

Proud Moment For Telangana

In what can only be described as a proud moment for the weavers from Dubbaka and Siddipet, who have been hand-making the Gollabhama sarees since the 1960s, the sarees found their place in the report of UNESCO titled "Handmade for the 21st Century: Safeguarding Traditional Indian Textile". The report listed the folklores and antiquities of the unique textile crafts in India.

Adding to the famous Gollabhama sarees, three items from the Telugu states were placed on the list for an official release by UNESCO. Ever since the entry of the Jacquard weaving machine nearly six years ago, the weavers have been looking into making the Gollabhama sarees both in quantity and quality by maintaining the age-old traditional handiwork by sustaining its classic glory and shine.

Tradition & History

Nearly 500 weavers have been making a living out of weaving these dupattas and sarees, who are also members of a total of 18 handloom cooperative societies in the Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, reported News18.

Furthermore, Telangana Finance Minister called the recognition achieved by the Gollabhama sarees by the world heritage body an honour to the weavers of the Siddipet who have been weaving the sarees for over six decades now.

In an official social media post, the minister claimed that the State government has been encouraging and promoting the weavers and their work by arranging an exclusive stall in the Golconda Handicrafts Showroom that the Textiles department has run.

Also Read: Latest Vigilance Report Claims Government Departments Did Not Act In 55 Corruption Cases- Know More