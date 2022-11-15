Towards Accessibility! RampMyCity, A Bengaluru-Based Start-Up, Is Making Cities More Accessible For The Differently Abled

'RampMyCity' is a start-up launched by Bengaluru entrepreneur Prateek Khandelwal in 2018, helping several physically challenged to participate and contribute to the country's social, cultural, recreational and economic life. The campaign is making public places more accessible for disabled people.

The start-up has made common public spaces accessible, including workplaces, residential communities, schools, colleges, parks, police stations, ATMs, supermarkets, places of sports and recreation, eateries, hotels, and government buildings, by offering simple infrastructure solutions with significant societal benefits.

Over 300 Places Made Accessible

Prateek Khandelwal, paralysed by a spinal cord injury in 2014, not only made a remarkable recovery but also established a unique start-up to enhance the quality of life for the physically challenged across India, as per The Hindu.

According to the founder, the start-up has improved accessibility for disabled persons in more than 300 locations over the last three years. Schools, police stations, and more than 75 eateries are among the places. Additionally, the start-up promotes inclusivity by holding workshops where employees and staff receive practical training, knowledge, and sensitisation to adjust their attitudes, behaviour, and cognitive processes toward people with disabilities.

'Flaws In India's Accessibility Laws'

The 'Right to Disabilities Act of 2016, Section 3 declares that the government must make sure that people with disabilities (PWD) have the same rights as others, including the right to equality, dignity, and respect for their integrity.' However, most of the system's facilities are often seen as dysfunctional.

Khandelwal recalled his journey saying, "I had to use a wheelchair after becoming paralysed, and I was unable to leave the house. As a result, I decided to launch RampMyCity to assist other disabled individuals. There are numerous shortcomings in India's building accessibility laws."

