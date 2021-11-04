TN Tribal Boy, Supported By Differently-Abled Single Mother, Scores 406 Marks In NEET 2021

An 18-year-old tribal boy from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district has brought laurels to his state by securing 406 marks in NEET 2021. But what is more remarkable about his success is the fact that his mother is differently-abled and depends on the MGNREGS to support him financially.

Hailing from the MGR colony in Coimbatore district's Athu Pollachi, T Radhakrishnan studies in a government school and stays at a hostel due to the financial condition of his family.

Aims To Become Doctor

"My aim is to become a doctor. I had scored 169 out of 720 in my first attempt," Radhakrishnan told The New Indian Express.



"As the 7.5 horizontal reservation does not apply to aided school students, I had decided to score more. When I approached, Vari medical academy helped me get NEET coaching for seven months and I paid the minimum fee for only food and hostel," he said.



Radhakrishnan said that he managed to score well in NEET 2021 due to his continued practice and believes he could get a medical seat under the ST category.



"I thank all those who supported me during this period," he said.

Mother A Constant Pillar Of Support

The young boy's mother Mahalakshmi was abandoned by her husband 14 years ago. Three years ago, she lost her toe in an accident and had faced a lot of struggles since then. She now gets an amount of Rs 2,500 from MGNREGS and another meagre Rs 1,000 from a differently able scheme.



"I run my family with this sum only. There is no additional source of income. If my son gets selected for medical studies, we have to pay a big amount. With this income, I have no idea how we will manage it," she said.



"I now request the government to support my son financially for his studies. I have also asked for private loans," she added.



Currently, Radhakrishnan resides with his mother and younger brother.

