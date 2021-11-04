All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
TN Tribal Boy, Supported By Differently-Abled Single Mother, Scores 406 Marks In NEET 2021

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

TN Tribal Boy, Supported By Differently-Abled Single Mother, Scores 406 Marks In NEET 2021

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Tamil Nadu,  4 Nov 2021 10:55 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-04T16:35:36+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Radhakrishnan said that he managed to score well in NEET 2021 due to his continued practice and believes he could get a medical seat under the ST category.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An 18-year-old tribal boy from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district has brought laurels to his state by securing 406 marks in NEET 2021. But what is more remarkable about his success is the fact that his mother is differently-abled and depends on the MGNREGS to support him financially.

Hailing from the MGR colony in Coimbatore district's Athu Pollachi, T Radhakrishnan studies in a government school and stays at a hostel due to the financial condition of his family.

Aims To Become Doctor

"My aim is to become a doctor. I had scored 169 out of 720 in my first attempt," Radhakrishnan told The New Indian Express.

"As the 7.5 horizontal reservation does not apply to aided school students, I had decided to score more. When I approached, Vari medical academy helped me get NEET coaching for seven months and I paid the minimum fee for only food and hostel," he said.

Radhakrishnan said that he managed to score well in NEET 2021 due to his continued practice and believes he could get a medical seat under the ST category.

"I thank all those who supported me during this period," he said.

Mother A Constant Pillar Of Support

The young boy's mother Mahalakshmi was abandoned by her husband 14 years ago. Three years ago, she lost her toe in an accident and had faced a lot of struggles since then. She now gets an amount of Rs 2,500 from MGNREGS and another meagre Rs 1,000 from a differently able scheme.

"I run my family with this sum only. There is no additional source of income. If my son gets selected for medical studies, we have to pay a big amount. With this income, I have no idea how we will manage it," she said.

"I now request the government to support my son financially for his studies. I have also asked for private loans," she added.

Currently, Radhakrishnan resides with his mother and younger brother.

Also Read: Battle Against Pollution! Delhi Govt Plans To Install 500 EV Charging Points By June 2022

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
TN Tribal boy 
NEET EXAMS 2021 
ST Category 
Tribals in Tamil Nadu 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X